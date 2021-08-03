This no-equipment outdoor plyometric circuit will take your heart rate through the roof.

If you played a sport as a child (or now as an adult!), there's a solid chance you engaged in HIIT-style workouts during practice or games — without even knowing it. That's because those short bursts of intensity (the classic HIIT hallmark) were disguised as chases, jumps, and tackles.

In other words, workouts in sports were secretly fun.

But even if your soccer-, basketball-, or volleyball-playing glory days might be in the past, there's no reason you can't still incorporate those energy- and joy-inducing sports moves into your workout routine, says celebrity trainer Ashley Joi.

Here, Joi walks through a no-equipment outdoor plyometric circuit designed to take your heart rate through the roof (but still be fun) all while building up your strength and speed. (Related: The Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Outdoor Workouts)

Sport-Inspired HIIT Workout

How it works: Warm up for five to 10 minutes before starting. Do each move for 45 seconds, resting for 15 seconds in between. Move through each of the seven exercises once, then repeat for three total rounds.

You'll need: A workout ladder (optional)

Reverse Lunge to Single-Leg Knee Drive

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Step the left foot back into a reverse lunge, both legs bent at 90-degree angles and left knee hovering slightly off the ground to start.

B. Push off the left foot to balance on the right leg, coming onto the toes of the right foot, and driving left knee in toward chest. Pump arms to propel the body upwards.

C. Step the left foot back into a reverse lunge to return to start.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Switch side; repeat.

Scale it up: Add a jump at the top of the movement.

Scale it down: Move slowly with control, removing any momentum or jumping.

Quick Feet Combo

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, in an athletic stance (torso leaning forward slightly, core engaged, arms bent).

B. Quickly shuffle feet in place, holding the athletic stance, for 10 seconds.

C. After 10 seconds, place hands on the ground in front of feet and jump feet back to a high plank. Lower body to the ground.

D. Jump feet forward and return to stand.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it up: Add a push-up at the bottom of the movement.

Scale it down: Instead of hopping back up to a standing position, walk legs back up to standing.

Lateral High Knees

A. Stand to the far left of the workout space; ensure there is enough space to move laterally four to six feet.

B. With feet hip-width apart, drive knees one at a time up into the chest, pumping arms while simultaneously moving laterally to the right. Keep core engaged and chest proud throughout the movement.

C. After reaching the far right side, repeat the motion moving to the left to return to start.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it up: Move quicker and drive knees higher.

Scale it down: Instead of jumping, march, bringing up one knee at a time in a slow, controlled motion.

In-and-Out Ladder Step

A. Lay the exercise ladder on the ground. (With no ladder, simply ensure there's enough space to move laterally four to six feet.) Stand at one end of the ladder (or space) directly behind it.

B. If using a ladder, quickly step both feet inside the ladder and back out again, using pumping arms to propel the forward and backward movement moving from one section to the next. If not using a ladder, visualize a line to step in and out of until reaching the end of the allotted space. (Think: in, in, out, out.)

C. Stop once reaching the end of the ladder or space, then move back again.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Skater

A. Stand on the left leg with the right foot tapping the floor just behind body, both knees bent to start.

B. Take a wide leap to the right, swinging arms open in line with shoulders to help propel body sideways. Land softly in a squat on right leg, tapping left foot behind body. Touch the floor with your hands for one count.

C. Repeat going the opposite direction, swinging arms and leaping to the left, landing softly on the left foot to return to start. Touch the ground again. Continue alternating sides.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it up: Keep the back foot elevated after landing each jump.

Scale it down: Refrain from touching the ground with each leap, keeping the torso upright.

Broad Jump to Reverse High Knees

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, assuming an athletic stance.

B. Swing arms backward and then using arms to propel the body forward, jump as far forward as possible, landing softly in a squat.

C. Stand, then drive knees into the chest, pumping arms, while moving backwards to return to start.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Star Jacks

A. Stand with feet roughly two inches apart, knees slightly bent, keeping core engaged. Bring hands together in front of chest.

B. In a single, explosive movement, jump into the air, extending arms and legs outward diagonally to form a "star" midair.

C. Land softly with feet together, arms by sides/clasped in front/wherever, to return to start. Pause for a second before beginning the next rep.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.