All you need is a pair of dumbbells, space to move, and serious motivation to sweat for this simple, high-intensity blast.

If the past year-and-a-half of rampant gym closures has taught us anything, it's that not having access to a traditional gym is hardly a hindrance when it comes to getting fit. In fact, some of the most effective strengthening and energizing moves you can do can be executed from the comfort of your own personal space — with little to no equipment. (Related: These Trainers Are Showing How to Use Household Items for a Serious Workout)

Case in point: this total-body, heart-pumping indoor boot camp from celebrity trainer Ashley Joi.

Although Joi recommends following along with her in the video, it's important to listen to your body and work at your own pace throughout the workout. "I'm just here guiding you," she explains. "This is your workout. You can match my intensity, pass my intensity, or be beneath my intensity. As long as you're [working out] to your capacity, that's all I ask." (Related: 8 Benefits of High-Intensity Interval Training)

Add this 20- to 30-minute Shape Studio HIIT routine into your weekly workout schedule, and so long as you're exercising at your personal best effort, expect to see results fast: "You'll gain strength and stamina and increase your fitness," she says.

Total-Body Living Room Boot Camp

How it works: Warm up for five to 10 minutes before starting the sequence below. Do each exercise listed below (or follow along with Joi in the video above) for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 before starting the next one. After completing all seven exercises, rest for one full minute and repeat the circuit one more time.

What you'll need: Space to move, one pair of light to medium dumbbells, and something raised and sturdy to step on, such as a chair, a couch, or a stool.

Kneeling Wood Chop to Overhead Knee Drive

A. Start in a half-kneeling position with the right knee on the ground and the left knee bent with left foot firmly planted. Both legs should form 90-degree angles. Grab a single dumbbell with both hands on the ends, resting it near the right hip to start.

B. Rotate torso while simultaneously lifting the dumbbell (arms straight) diagonally across the body, finishing overhead to the left. Arms should be fully extended at the top of the movement, torso now facing the left (think of pulling the chain to a lawnmower). Keep core engaged throughout the motion.

C. Reverse the movement with control, returning the dumbbell to the right hip to return to start. Repeat 4 times.

D. Stand, then step back with the right leg while pushing the dumbbell directly overhead with straight arms (the dumbbell should be horizontal facing forward).

E. Shift weight into the left leg to drive the right knee forward while bringing the dumbbell down, with control, to meet the knee near the stomach (think of doing a standing crunch with a single leg). Repeat 4 times. Switch sides; repeat from the beginning.

Continue alternating for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it down: Remove the dumbbell entirely.

Overhead Press Jacks

A. Start by standing with feet together while holding each end of a dumbbell directly in front of chest with both hands.

B. Jump feet out so that legs are slightly wider than shoulder-width, while simultaneously pressing the weight overhead.

C. Jump back together, bringing the dumbbell back to start.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it down: Instead of jumping, step one leg out to the side at a time.

Plank Jack

A. Start in a high plank position with arms fully extended, palms pressing firmly into the ground, fingers splayed slightly. Back should be flat and core and glutes engaged.

B. In a single, explosive movement, jump feet out a few inches to either side so that legs form an extra-wide stance (imagine doing a jumping jack, but horizontally).

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it up: Tap the right shoulder with the left hand when feet jump out. On the next jack, tap the left shoulder with the right hand. Continue alternating.

Scale it down: Instead of jumping, step out one leg at a time.

Traveling Mountain Climber

A. Start in a high plank position with feet two to three inches apart.

B. Drive left knee toward chest, then return to a high plank. Repeat with the opposite leg.

C. Continue alternating quickly for 4 reps.

D. After 4 reps, walk feet? two to three inches to one side. Alternate bringing the knees to the chest again for 4 reps, then walk the body to the opposite side.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it down: Take out the traveling motion, only performing mountain climbers. Or, bring one knee to chest at a time extra slowly in mountain climbers.

Dumbbell Swing Squat

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart holding a dumbbell on each side of the body.

B. Hinge at hips to sink into a squat, pausing briefly when thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as is comfortable).

C. At the bottom of the movement, push weight into the heels while using the glutes and hamstrings to drive hips upward to a standing position. At the same time, swing arms dumbbells upwards until they're directly out in front of body. Brace the core, and exhale at the top.

D. Swing the dumbbells back down to each side while hinging at the hips into drive directly into a squat. Immediately repeat steps A and C, using the dumbbells to drive momentum up and down.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Scale it down: Remove weights entirely.

Lateral Step-Up

A. Stand two to three inches to the left side of the chair or raised object. Lift the right leg up onto the chair. This is start position.

B. Stand up onto the chair with both legs, pressing through the heel to raise the left leg to the chair.

C. Once standing, drive the right knee up toward chest. Keep the core engaged, while pumping the arms upwards.

D. Step back down to the same side, bringing both feet back down to the ground.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Single-Leg Chair Squat

A. Stand roughly two inches in front of the chair or raised object. Shift weight to the left foot with the right foot extended forward roughly one inch off the ground. Keep the right knee slightly bent.

B. Keeping weight on the left leg, sit back into a squat until glutes make contact with the chair, hovering the right foot off the ground.

C. Once seated, push through the left heel to stand and return to start, gently tapping the right foot to the ground once fully standing.

Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Scale it up: Keep right foot elevated throughout the movement (remove the tapping at the top).