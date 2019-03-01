Image zoom

How many times have you ever used traveling as an excuse to skip a good workout? Or maybe you tried to work out, but the single hotel treadmill was a sad excuse for a gym. Either way, if you're behind the wheel (or in the passenger seat) like millions of other Americans who are taking road trips this year, you're going to be dying to get moving once you finally turn the car off for the night.

Keep your blood pumping by making good use of what's around you with this creative Tabata workout from trainer Kaisa Keranen (@kaisafit). This fast metabolism boost routine proves that if you have a suitcase-the heavier the better!-you can get in a good hotel room workout, anytime, anywhere. (No suitcase? Try this toilet paper workout.) Try it in between destinations so you can feel more chill about spending 5+ hours sitting on your butt (even if the seats are heated).

How it works: Do each move for 20 seconds, as many reps as possible (AMRAP). Don't mess around-go hard on those reps. Then rest for 10 seconds and move on to the next exercise. Do the entire circuit two to four times.

Clean to Press

A. Lay a suitcase horizontally on the floor. Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart. Hinge forward at the hips and bend knees to grab end handles of the suitcase.

B. Drive hips forward to clean the suitcase up to chest level, flipping it over onto forearms and lowering into a squat.

C. Stand and press suitcase directly overhead, stacking hands over shoulders. Reverse movement to return to starting position.

Do AMRAP for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

Jump to Press

A. Stand with feet together, suitcase racked at chest level.

B. Bend knees and jump, landing in a deep left leg lunge, pressing suitcase directly overhead.

C. Jump feet back together and lower suitcase to return to starting position.

Do AMRAP for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Do every other set on the opposite side.

Bent-Over Row

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding suitcase horizontally by the ends. Hinge at the hips with a flat back and knees slightly bent to start.

B. Row suitcase toward chest, driving elbows straight back next to ribs and drawing shoulder blades together.

C. Lower back to starting position, keeping core engaged.

Do AMRAP for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

180 Squat Jumps

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart behind suitcase.

B. Jump over the suitcase while turning 180 degrees to face the opposite direction.

C. Repeat, jumping and turning in the opposite direction to return to starting position.

Do AMRAP for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.