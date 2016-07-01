What if we said you could get strong and lean with a 40 minute workout twice a week? Your dreams are about to come true in the form of the Tabata method. Tabata is a variation on the ever popular high intensity interval training (HIIT) method. Each workout involves 20 seconds of high intensity followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times. (See: What Is Tabata?)

Studies show that Tabata training provides superior aerobic and anaerobic training effects compared to moderate intensity training. That means you can get better results in less time-not a bad deal!

Led by Grokker expert Kelly Lee, the workout below will challenge even well conditioned athletes. It's also a great workout for beginners using the modifications Kelly demonstrates. Try this workout twice a week for a month, and you'll begin to see amazing changes to your body and stamina. (Want more? See this 4 minute fat-burning tabata workout).

Equipment Needed: Dumbbells (optional), bench or chair

Workout Details:

You'll do a 3-minute warm-up, followed by eight rounds of squats, push-ups, crunches, burpees, thrusters, planks/mountain climbers, and dips. Each exercise round is four minutes long with a one minute rest between rounds. Each exercise is performed for 20 seconds at a high intensity, followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times.

About Grokker:

Interested in more at-­home workout video classes? There are thousands of fitness, yoga, meditation and healthy cooking classes waiting for you on Grokker.com, the one-stop shop online resource for health and wellness. Check 'em out today!

More from Grokker:

Your 7-Minute Fat-Blasting HIIT Workout

At-Home Workout Videos

How to Make Kale Chips

Fostering Mindfulness, the Essence of Meditation