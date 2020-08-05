Planning your weekly workout routine just got a lot less complicated. Anyone can make time for these quick and efficient 28-minute sessions from the BBG trainer.

This Weekly Workout Plan from Kayla Itsines Takes the Guesswork Out of Exercise

No dumbells? No problem. Not sure how many days a week to work out? Don't sweat it. Kayla Itsines has done all the thinking for you. The SWEAT founder created an at-home BBG program exclusively for Shape readers, and if you've been struggling to stay consistent with your workouts during quarantine, this plan is sure to help! (Plus, did you see she also just launched a brand-new BBG Zero Equipment program on the app? It's perfect for anytime-anywhere workouts.)

When it comes to making progress with your fitness (no matter what your goal), consistency reigns supreme. But, how can you keep up with a workout routine if you don't even know where to start? Plus, there's a good chance your exercise gameplan has been thrown out the window in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent gym closures.

That's where this exclusive plan by Itsines comes in. It does the thinking for you and covers all the bases with a mix of low-intensity cardio, bodyweight resistance training, and recovery for a truly balanced week of workouts. The best part? All the workouts are 30 minutes or less, making them easy to fit into whatever your schedule looks like these days.

Whether you're a beginner or getting back into the fitness groove, this plan has something for everyone and it takes all the guesswork out of the equation. What's more, you can repeat this weekly workout plan as many times as you want. If it begins to feel too easy, try adding a few more reps, or cutting back on the rest time. (Related: Is It Time to Change Your Exercise Routine?)

Kayla Itsines' At-Home BBG Weekly Workout Plan

The Schedule

Monday: Lower-Body

Tuesday: LISS

Wednesday: Upper-Body

Thursday: LISS

Friday: Full-Body

Saturday: Express Abs Challenge

Sunday: Rest Day

How it works: Each lower-body, upper-body, and the full-body workout is 28-minutes long and made up of two circuits, each of which has four exercises.

Each workout follows the same pattern: Set a timer for 7 minutes and complete Circuit 1 as many times as possible. Take a one-minute rest, and do the same for Circuit 2. Focus on your form and don't forget to warm up and cool down.

On low-intensity cardio session (LISS) days Itsines recommends walking, cycling, or swimming for 30-60 minutes. On rest days, Itsines strongly recommends really focusing on recovery. That means stretching or going for a casual walk at most, but no unnecessary physical strain. (See: How to Properly Rest from Your Workout)

Monday: Lower-Body Workout

Circuit 1

Double-Pulse Squat

A. Start in a standing position with feet shoulder-width apart.

B. Inhale and brace core. Look straight ahead, bend hips and knees, ensuring that knees remain in line with toes. Continue bending knees until thighs are parallel to the ground. Back should be between a 45- to 90-degree angle to hips.

C. Push through heels and extend legs slightly.

D. Bend knees and return to a squat position.

E. Exhale. Push through heels and extend legs to return to the starting position.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Jumping Jacks

A. Stand with feet together and hands by sides. This is your starting position.

B. Jump both feet outwards so that they are wider than your hips. Simultaneously, raise arms overhead.

C. Jump both feet inwards, lower arms, and return to the starting position.

Repeat for 20 reps.

Reverse Lunge

A. Stand with feet together and hands clasped in front of chest. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale and take a big step backward with right foot, keeping hips square to the front and pelvis neutral. Lower until both legs are bent at 90-degree angles, keeping chest tall and core engaged. Weight should be evenly distributed between both legs.

C. Exhale and press into the mid-foot and heel of the left foot to stand, stepping right foot up to meet the left. Continue alternating on both sides.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side.

X-Mountain Climber

A. Place both hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart, and both feet together behind you. This is your starting position.

B. Keeping left foot on the floor, bend right knee and bring it into chest and toward left elbow. Extend right leg and return to starting position.

C. Keeping right foot on the floor, bend left knee and bring it into chest and toward right elbow. Extend left leg and return to starting position.

D. Continue alternating between right and left. Gradually increase speed, ensuring that the moving leg does not touch the floor.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side.

Circuit 2

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

A. Lie flat on back and start in a floor bridge position. Lift one leg straight up into the air and slowly press through the opposite heel. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale, exhale, and lift the hips high without allowing the lower back to arch, keeping the tailbone tucked.

C. Inhale and lower pelvis back to the floor slowly with control.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side.

Ab Bikes

A. Lie on back with head raised and hands behind your earlobes. Bend knees so that thighs are at a 90-degree angle to hips.

B. Extend right leg so it's at a 45-degree angle from the floor. Simultaneously bring left knee to chest.

C. Immediately extend left leg and bring right knee to chest to create a pedaling motion.

D. After grasping the movement, twist the upper body so that the knee meets the opposite elbow.

Repeat for 40 reps; 20 per side.

Side Plank

A. Start by lying on one side. Prop up on one elbow, feet stacked on top of one another

B. Lift your hips so your body is one straight line. Extend op arm up to ceiling. Hold.

Hold 60 seconds; 30 seconds per side.

X-Hop

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Look straight ahead, bend hips and knees, ensuring that knees remain in line with your toes.

B. Continue bending knees until thighs are parallel to the ground and keep back at a 45- to 90-degree angle to hips.

C. Propel body up. Extend and reposition legs to land in a lunge position. The left leg should be forward and the right leg back. Weight should be distributed equally between both legs.

D. Propel body upwards again. Extend and reposition both legs to land back into squat position. Continue alternating between lunge and squat movements. Each movement of the feet is equivalent to one repetition.

Repeat for 20 reps.

Tuesday: LISS

Think of LISS as the opposite of HIIT. For your LISS workout, you'll want to focus on a sustained low-level exertion instead of quick bursts of high-intensity work. This means your heart rate should remain stable throughout the entire workout. Activities such as casual cycling, walking, and hiking can work here. It's less about the specific activity and more about the active-recovery intensity. Bonus: Some studies show that LISS training is even more effective than HIIT when it comes to improving fat distribution. (Check out some more steady-state cardio suggestions to help you get started.)

Wednesday: Upper-Body Workout

Circuit 1

Plank Jacks

A. Start in high plank.

B. Hop feet out wider than hips without allowing butt to pop up above the height of shoulders.

C. Quickly hop feet back and return to starting position.

Repeat for 20 reps.

Lay-Down Push-Up

A. Lie on stomach with arms extended out in front. Kick legs behind and point toes towards the ground. Bring arms in toward the body and place them on either side of chest.

B. Push through the chest and extend arms to lift the body back up into a push-up position. Maintain a straight back and stabilize through the abdominal muscles.

C. Slowly lower body to the ground and extend arms out in front of you.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Bent-Leg Jackknife

A. Lie on back, arms extended overhead. Engage core and elevate legs off the mat slightly. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale, bend knees and draw them in towards chest. Feet should stay together. Simultaneously, bring arms towards feet, slowly lifting head and bringing shoulder blades and torso off the mat.

C. Exhale and lower your arms, extend your legs to return to the starting position, but without lowering feet to the floor.

Repeat for 15 reps.

Side Plank and Hip Lift

A. Lie on one side. Prop up on one elbow, keep body in a straight line, feet stacked on top of one another, hips lifted.

B. Lower slowly down until hip barely touches the ground, then lift back up.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side

Circuit 2

X-Plank

A. Start in a plank position with hands slightly further than shoulder-width apart and feet together. This is your starting position.

B. While maintaining a straight back and stabilizing through core, release right hand and left foot and bring them together directly below torso. Return to starting position.​

C. Repeat using left hand and right foot. Continue alternating between right and left for the specified amount of time.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side.

Double-Pulse Push-Up

A. Start in a push-up position with hands slightly further than shoulder-width apart and feet together. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale, bend elbows and lower torso towards the ground until arms form two 90-degree angles. Maintain a straight back and brace core.

C. Push through chest and extend arms slightly. Bend elbows to return to push up position. Complete this movement called a "pulse" two times in total.

D. Exhale and push through the chest, extend arms, and return to starting position.

Repeat for 10 reps.

Russian Twists

A. Sit on a mat with hands clasped in front of chest. Bend knees and position feet on the ground. Keeping feet together, raise feet off the ground and extend legs so they're almost straight.

B. Twist torso to the right so that right hand touches the ground. Untwist torso to return to starting position. Repeat, twisting torso to the left. Continue alternating between right and left.

Repeat for 30 reps; 15 per side.

Flutter Kicks

A. Lie on back, engage core and raise both legs of the floor. This is your starting position.

B. Simultaneously raise the right leg and lower the left leg, ensuring that neither touches the floor. This should create a "scissor-like" motion.

Repeat for 30 reps;15 per side.

Thursday: LISS

If you have access to the larger equipment, think about hopping on a rowing machine, elliptical, or the stair master for today's LISS workout. You could also kick up the incline on a treadmill walking workout to spice things up. If you're still unsure if you hit the sweet spot for intensity during your LISS workout, take the talk test. You should be able to hold a conversation without struggling to breathe.

Friday: Full-Body Workout

Circuit 1

Pop Squat

A. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes slightly turned out. Clasp hands in front of chest.

B. Inhale. Exhale and explosively push off feet, bringing them together while jumping into the air. Arms should extend behind you.

C. Land back in a squat position. Maintain soft knees to prevent injury.

Repeat for 15 reps.

Caterpillar Walk and Push-Up

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

B. Looking straight ahead, bend at both the hips and knees, and place hands on the ground front of feet. Walk hand forward until body is in a push-up position.

C. Bend elbows and lower torso towards the ground until arms form two 90-degree angles. Maintain a straight back and engage core.

D. Exhale, push through chest and extend arms to return to push-up position.

E. Walk both hands back towards feet. Stand up and return to the starting position.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Bent- and Straight-Leg Raises

A. Lie on back, extend both legs and engage core. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Exhale and bend knees, bringing them towards chest. Feet should stay together.

C. Inhale and extend legs to return to the starting position, but without lowering feet to the ground.

D. Exhale. While keeping legs extended, slowly raise legs upwards until they form a 90-degree angle with hips.

E. Inhale. Lower legs to return to starting position, but without lowering your feet to the floor. Continue alternating between bent and straight-leg raises.

Repeat for 20 reps.

Reverse Lunge and Knee-Up

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

B. Inhale and take a big step back with right foot. Bend both knees to a 90-degree angle, ensuring that weight is evenly distributed between both legs.

C. Exhale, extend both knees and transfer weight onto left foot. Simultaneously, elevate right foot to bring knee to chest.

D. Lower right leg to return to starting position without resting foot on the mat.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 per side.

Circuit 2

X-Plank

A. Start in a plank position with hands slightly further than shoulder-width apart and feet together. This is your starting position.

B. While maintaining a straight back and stabilizing through core, release right hand and left foot and bring them together directly below torso. Return to starting position.​

C. Repeat using left hand and right foot. Continue alternating between right and left for the specified amount of time.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Burpee

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend at both the hips and knees and place hands on the mat on either side of feet.

B. Inhale and jump both of feet back so that legs are completely extended behind you.

C. Jump both of feet forward between hands, ensuring that your feet remain shoulder-width apart.

D. Exhale and propel your body upwards into the air. Extend legs below and arms overhead.

E. Inhale and land in the starting position. Maintain soft knees to prevent injury.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Russian Twist

A. Sit on a mat with hands clasped in front of chest. Bend knees and position feet on the floor. Keeping feet together, raise feet off the floor and extend legs so that they're almost straight.

B. Twist torso to the right so that right hand touches the floor directly beside you. Untwist torso to return to starting position. Repeat, twisting torso to the left. Continue alternating between right and left.

Repeat for 30 reps; 15 per side.

Lateral Lunge

A. Stand with feet together and hands clasped in front of chest.

B. Take a large step out to the right, immediately lowering into a lunge, sinking hips back and bending right knee so that it's directly in line with right foot. Keep left leg straight but not locked, with both feet pointing forward.

C. Push off right foot to straighten right leg, step right foot next to left, and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 24 reps; 12 reps per side.

Saturday: Optional Abs Challenge

How it works: Set a timer for 7 minutes and complete the circuit as many times as possible. Rest for one minute following the 7-minute round. Repeat twice more for a total of 3 rounds.

Circuit

Commando

A. Start in plank position, placing forearms on the ground and extending both legs behind.

B. Release right forearm and place right hand firmly on the ground, directly below right shoulder. Push up onto right hand, followed immediately by the left hand in the same pattern. Brace core tp prevent hips from swaying.

C. Return to plank position by releasing right hand and lowering onto forearm, before doing the same with left hand. Repeat this exercise, starting with left hand. Continue alternating between right and left.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

X-Mountain Climber

A. Place both hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart, and both feet together behind you. This is your starting position.

B. Keeping left foot on the floor, bend right knee and bring it into chest and toward left elbow. Extend right leg and return to starting position.

C. Keeping right foot on the floor, bend left knee and bring it into chest and toward right elbow. Extend left leg and return to starting position.

D. Continue alternating between right and left. Gradually increase speed, ensuring that the moving leg does not touch the floor.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

X-Plank

A. Place both hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and both feet together behind you, resting on balls of feet. This is the starting position.

B. While maintaining a straight back and stabilizing through abdominals, release right hand and left foot and bring them together directly below torso. Return to starting position.​

C. Repeat using left hand and right foot. Continue alternating between right and left for the specified amount of time.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Side Plank and Oblique Crunch

A. Begin in a side plank position with feet stacked Prop up on left forearm. Lift hips so that body is in a straight line from head to heels. Place right fingetips behind right ear. This is your starting position.

B. Brace core and bring right elbow and knee toward one another.

C. Reverse the move and repeat on other side.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Bent-Leg Jackknife

A. Lie on back, arms extended overhead. Engage core and elevate legs off the mat slightly. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale, bend knees and draw them in towards chest. Feet should stay together. Simultaneously, bring arms towards feet, slowly lifting head and bringing shoulder blades and torso off the mat.

C. Exhale and lower your arms, extend legs and return to starting position, but do not let feet touch the ground.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Scissors

A. Lie on back with arms by sides.

B. Lift both legs a few inches off the ground and separate them into a "V" shape.

C. Keeping both legs straight, bring them together and cross right leg over left. Separate legs to a "V" again and bring them together but this time cross left leg over right.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Sunday: Rest Day