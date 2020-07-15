Playlists

Need new workout playlists and song suggestions to keep you motivated? From hip-hop and rock, or old-school 80s and 90s music, you’ll always be able to find the perfect workout song for you.

This Spotify Quiz Will Help You Create the Perfect Workout Playlist

Spotify's new Soundtrack Your Workout tool does the heavy lifting for you so you can, you know, focus on heavy lifting.
The Best Pump-Up Songs to Tackle Any Workout

Whether you're gearing up for a long run or getting amped to lift your heaviest yet, these are the best pump-up songs for cranking your energy all the way up.
The Best Running Playlists You Need to Power You to a New PR

These speedy songs will help you pick up the pace.
170+ Epic Workout Songs to Spice Up Your Playlist

These songs will help turn every ~blah~ gym session or run into a party.
The Best Natural Beauty Products You Can Buy at Target

Added bonus: They're all under $25.
The Ultimate Country Music Workout Playlist

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan—you name the star, they're on this comprehensive country music workout playlist.
Top Workout Songs by SHAPE Cover Models

The best pumped-up tracks from the artists who've graced our cover
Warm-Up Playlist: 10 Songs to Kickstart Your Workout

Smooth intros and big beats that'll get you in the zone before you even know it
The Top 10 Workout Songs for June 2015

The Best Workout Music You're Not Listening To

Have a Field Day! Spring-Inspired Fitness Playlist

Kourtney Kardashian's Workout Playlist

Download Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Weightlifting Playlist

Cue up the playlist, and get ready for the gains.

The Best Workout Songs to Crush Your Healthy Resolutions

Here's a 45-Minute Cardio Playlist That's Entirely Christmas Music

Add These Songs from the CMAs to Your Workout Playlist Now

Hate HIIT? Science Says Music Might Make It Way More Bearable

The Songs Top Female Athletes and Olympians Play to Get Pumped for Competition

Blast This #TBT Summer Anthem Workout Playlist for the Ultimate Throwback Feels

The '90s #GirlPower Playlist That Will Supercharge Your Workout

Summer 2016's Top Songs Will Fuel Your Workouts Until Fall

7 Health and Fitness Podcasts to Tune Into on Your Long Run

Work Out Like Kendall Jenner

This Boy Band Workout Playlist Has Totally Got It Goin' On

20 Body Positive Songs That Will Help You Love Yourself

Hit Your Sweat-Induced Endorphin High with An '80s Pop Workout Playlist

Don't Stop Believing In This '80s Rock Running Playlist

Watch Taylor Swift Fall Off a Treadmill In This New Apple Music Ad

Classic Rock Songs to Buff Up Your Strength Training Session

The Intense Workout Playlist That Will Power Your Weight Lifting Sessions

The Top 10 Running Songs from Spotify Will Help You Go Longer, Faster

The Top 10 Workout Songs of 2015

The Ultimate Rihanna Workout Playlist

Can You Run to Holiday Music?

10 Workout Songs You Won't Hear on Top 40 Radio

The Top 10 Workout Songs for December 2015

10 Blazing Fast Tracks to Help You Burn Off That Winter Chill

10 Workout Songs from the Stars of the 2015 American Music Awards

