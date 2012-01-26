Interval training is an effective fat-burning technique that involves alternating between periods of high and low intensity. It can be used with a variety of workouts: swimming, sprinting, lifting weights, and so on.

Proponents of interval training maintain that it burns fat faster than a steady-state cardio routine. Plus, the variations in intensity can reduce lactic acid build-up and, in the process, reduce fatigue.

This week's workout playlist compiles a set of songs perfect for helping you power through an interval training session-half clock in at 128 beats per minute and the other half are at 142. In general, interval training dictates that the high intensity bouts be shorter than those of low intensity. So, purists may want to listen to just the first verse and chorus of the faster tracks before skipping to the next.

Give this interval workout playlist a shot, and then swap out songs and tempos until you find a list you love, with speeds that work best for you.