21 YouTube Accounts to Follow for the Best Workout Videos
Fitness doesn't have to be expensive, just effective. These best YouTube workout videos are (free!) proof.
Joanna Soh
Joanna Soh brings a personal trainer sesh to your living room via her best workout videos. The fitness pro provides kickass circuits that burn 400+ calories, strength challenges that call for 1,000 squats and lunges, and more. Your leg muscles are going to be on fire from these exercise videos...in the very best way. (Related: I Did 100 Push-Ups Every Day for Over a Year)
Michelle Lewin
If you’re tired of doing the same home workouts over and over again, head over to Michelle Lewin’s channel for a breath of fresh air. Lewin’s account features innovative workouts designed to be done with your dog or your partner, as well as routines that make the most of small stools, chairs, and backpacks to strengthen your muscles. Each of her best YouTube workout videos contains captions in Spanish, so both English and Spanish speakers will have no trouble following along with the intense routines.
MadFit
Crunched for time? Give MadFit's best workout videos a look. Many of the dozens of exercise video options that target your abs, butt, and arms are just 10 to 15 minutes long — proving you can always sneak in a workout! (Have 5 more minutes? This 20-minute HIIT tempo routine plays with speed in an insanely cool way.)
Shape
Shameless plug alert (!) but follow us on YouTube for exercise videos on deep dives into workout form (from how to do a proper Chaturanga to learning to master barbell clean and jerks), as well as our 30-day challenges and behind-the-scenes peeks of our cover shoots. Whether you prefer some tough love from Jillian Michaels or are seeking or just looking for some tried-and-true at-home workout videos, we've got 'em.
Kukuwa Fitness
With its high-energy dance workouts and upbeat tunes, Kukuwa Fitness makes exercising *actually* fun. In each of the account's best workout videos, ACE-certified fitness professional Kukuwa Kyereboah-Nuamah and her girl gang will teach you how to effortlessly tackle intimidating dances synced to a blend of Central, East, South, West, and North African rhythms. You’re guaranteed to smile and sweat through the whole workout. (Related: These African Dance Workouts Will Bring So Much Joy to Your Next Cardio Session)
Studio SWEAT onDemand
Love spinning — but not the hefty price tag of a monthly membership to a swanky studio? Studio SWEAT's best workout videos are like a private cycling class you can take on an indoor bike in the hotel gym or your bike trainer stationed centerstage in your garage. (Related: These Boutique Fitness Studios Now Offer At-Home Streaming Classes)
Blogilates
Love Pilates but hate the old-school DVDs? Cassey Ho of Blogilates offers short, free Pilates exercise videos on YouTube that can either be done alone to target specific muscle groups or strung together to make a full-body workout. Her fun yet professional attitude and massive library of the best workout videos have earned her more than 4.5 million(!) YouTube subscribers. (Related: Cassey Ho Created a Timeline of "Ideal Body Types" to Illustrate the Ridiculousness of Beauty Standards)
Koboko Fitness
ACE-certified personal trainer Kola Olaosebikan's YouTube account is here to make home fitness *so* much easier. Her best workout videos range from five to 30 minutes, cover upper body, lower body, and abs, and most are completely equipment-free (don’t worry, they’ll still make you feel strong AF). If you’re struggling to get yourself off the couch and onto the mat, Olaosebikan also has videos dedicated to fitness motivation.
Jessica Smith
Jessica Smith makes the list of best workout videos on YouTube because the perky fitness pro promises "no crazy exercises, revealing outfits, or negative energy here — just common sense fitness, advice, and support from a certified wellness coach, trainer, and instructor with almost 20 years of experience...and my sidekick, Peanut the French bulldog." Find anything from yoga videos to strength training workouts to do at home on her channel.
alo Yoga
Stretch out all the kinks from the other best workout videos using this zen YouTube channel from apparel brand alo Yoga. Don't worry: They're not trying to sell you on anything during their functional flow or the seven days of gratitude — except for, you know, flexibility and inner peace.
BullyJuice
Whether you’re looking for quick, equipment-free workouts or dumbbell workouts that will seriously strengthen your arms, calves, butt, or back, BullyJuice has just the videos for you. His account is filled with workout videos fit for any fitness level, updates on his own fitness journey, and so. many. abs. Plus, each workout features a running clock in the corner, so you don’t need a fancy fitness tracker to stay on top of the sweat session.
CrossFit HQ
For a WOD without the wait, build your own CrossFit routine with a mash-up of moves from the CrossFit HQ YouTube channel. The form demos and at-home workout ideas will keep your muscles stoked — even without stepping foot into a box. They also feature post-workout protein-rich recipes to help you refuel after these exercise videos. (Related: The No-Equipment Bodyweight WOD You Can Do Anywhere)
Fightmaster Yoga
With a last name like Fightmaster, you better believe Lesley knows how to deliver an effective workout. She's a certified yoga instructor — with an incredibly soothing voice, BTW — and uploads a new video every Monday, so there's no such thing as a stale yoga routine on her Fightmaster Yoga exercise video channel. Short on time? Go for the 13-minute quickie exercise video. Want to build strength and flexibility? Try this 38-minute routine. (For these exercise videos or otherwise, see how to make yoga a more challenging workout.)
BodyFit by Amy
Amy Kiser Schemper, a Los Angeles–based trainer, proves on her BodyFit by Amy exercise video channel that super-effective workouts don't need to suck up hours of your day. Take this 30-minute Tabata video, for example. After a warm-up, you'll work through high-energy circuits that will make you start sweating fast. Her best YouTube workouts run the fitness gamut from 10 minutes to 45 and from total-body to workouts targeting specific areas like the abs or obliques. She even has a series of BabyFit videos for new moms like herself (and like this totally relatable new mama who’s dishing about a day in the life).
superherofitnessTV
Known for her “Trap N Tone” workouts, Keaira Lashae’s YouTube account superherofitnessTV is filled with tabata workout videos using dumbbells or resistance bands, all synced up with hip hop music. Plus, she livestreams hour-long workouts on her channel, so if you need a buddy to push through a heart-pumping sweat sesh with, Lashae is your gal.
Brittne Babe
Along with rocking some killer workout looks, Brittne Babe knows how to get in an intense sweat sesh any time, any place. On her YouTube account, you’ll find cardio beach workouts, 21-day challenges, and strength training routines, along with nutrition tips and personal life updates. You’ll want to throw on your most stylish 'fit and load one of her best workout videos ASAP. (We recommend the adorable workout she did with her mom.)
The Fitness Marshall
For an upbeat dance workout that will leave you both sweating *and* hysterically laughing, turn to The Fitness Marshall, aka Caleb Marshall. Each of The Fitness Marshall’s three- to four-minute workout videos features Marshall and his “backup booties” dancing to a certified bop, such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” and Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.” Even if you have two left feet, you’ll be able to follow along with the simple, cardio-based moves and the team’s directions. Before you get started, take a few words of advice from the account’s bio: “Get ready to sweat yourself sexy.” (If dance is your thing, you'll love these other dance cardio YouTube workout channels as well.)
Obi Vincent
A self-described food lover, CrossFit lifter, and Oreo junkie, Obi Vincent is your go-to source for weight lifting and strength training tips. Each week, Vincent posts videos of bodyweight and equipment-required workouts for specific muscle groups, his personal workout routines, and lighthearted clips of him trying workouts outside of his wheelhouse (think: bouldering, judo, and gymnastics). It’s the ideal combination of hardcore sweat session and easygoing entertainment.
REFITREV
Founded by Angela Beeler, Catherine Ballas, and Emily Field, REFIT Revolution is a hub for the best dance cardio workout videos featuring today’s top hits and blasts from the past, such as “Level Up” by Ciara and “Love Shack” by the B-52s. You’ll love the YouTube account’s easy-to-follow choreography, helpful cues, and overall girl-power attitude.
The Jump Rope Dudes
Sick of mindlessly hopping up and down with a jump rope? Let The Jump Rope Dudes help you take your cardio workout up a notch. Every week, founders Dan and Brandon post jump rope workout videos guaranteed to get your heart rate pumping, from Muhammad Ali-style sweat seshes to ones crafted with beginners in mind. The best part: You only need a rope to feel the burn.
Heather Robertson
If you want to pull up a YouTube workout and get to work — no frills, fuss, or chatting — then Heather Roberston's workout channel is for you. Cue up any of her hundreds of interval-based exercise videos using various types of equipment or bodyweight and follow along as she does the moves with you. Scroll through to find no-jump and low-impact options, apartment-friendly workouts, and no-repeat workouts for when you need to be distracted with new moves for the entirety of the session. The best part? Since she's not verbally instructing — you get to jam to her music during the workout or could totally turn on your own. (Just watch for the on-screen timer so you know when to switch moves!) If you're looking for a more structured plan, she's got you covered as well; Robertson offers a free 12-week workout plan (among others) you can follow along with to reach your goals.