If you want to pull up a YouTube workout and get to work — no frills, fuss, or chatting — then Heather Roberston's workout channel is for you. Cue up any of her hundreds of interval-based exercise videos using various types of equipment or bodyweight and follow along as she does the moves with you. Scroll through to find no-jump and low-impact options, apartment-friendly workouts, and no-repeat workouts for when you need to be distracted with new moves for the entirety of the session. The best part? Since she's not verbally instructing — you get to jam to her music during the workout or could totally turn on your own. (Just watch for the on-screen timer so you know when to switch moves!) If you're looking for a more structured plan, she's got you covered as well; Robertson offers a free 12-week workout plan (among others) you can follow along with to reach your goals.