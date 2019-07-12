While we love a good abs workout, a killer core isn't just about a flat stomach. (See: Why It's Important to Have a Strong Core) That also means paying attention to your sides, or, more specifically, your obliques. Strong obliques (built by an oblique workout like the one below) will improve your posture, support your lower back, and make you feel tightened up all around your midsection. Plus, cut-outs and crop tops are still holding strong in the fashion world—and they're perfect for showing off chiseled obliques.

But crunches won't do you any favors here. We tapped trainers with sick abs from across the country to share their best oblique workout moves. (Also try these 4 Oblique Exercises from J.Lo's Trainer.) Get ready to sweat!

How it works: Perform these obliques exercises once through for a killer obliques workout, or pick your favorite and work them into your regular routine.

You'll need: a 12- to 15-pound kettlebell, Plyo box or another elevated surface, set of 5-10 lb weights. Optional: small exercise ball (which you can also use for these advanced abs and obliques exercises).