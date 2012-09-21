Don't let the small movements and light weights fool you. The high reps in this ballet-inspired workout will make you feel the burn while you sculpt lean muscle and improve your balance at the same time.

Grab a pair of light weights (3-5 lbs) and stand next to a chair or barre. Repeat the following sequence twice.

A. 50 plie squats in first position (heels together, toes out)

B. 50 plie squats in second position (heels wider that hip-width apart, toes out)

C. 50 overhead shoulder pulses

D. 50 biceps curls

E. 50 triceps kickbacks

F. 50 leg raises to the front (25 per leg)

G. 50 leg raises to the back (25 per leg)