Life gets in the way of even the best laid plans, and that goes for your plan to get up for early morning runs every day, too. No matter what the reason — even if there frankly isn't one — sticking to workout goals isn't always so easy.

Staying on comitted to your fitness schedule is truly a mental game, so don't underestimate the power of mantras, vision boards, or a good old inspirational exercise motivation quote to help push you out of bed. Seek out those fitness quotes that really resonate with you, and use it and repeat whenever necessary — to get going, to keep going, and to finish those last few reps or strides.

Not sure how to find your perfect exercise motivation quote? Take some inspiration from these encouraging workout quotes from female athletes who know a thing or two about grit. Keep scrolling to find your new fitness mantra.