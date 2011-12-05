20 Tips for Stronger, More Visible Abs

PSA: It doesn’t matter how many hours you spend in the gym each week. The only way to truly get a toned stomach is to lose some of the fat that's above your abdominal muscles. That means it will likely take longer than a couple of days or weeks to get the toned abs you're after.

If you're eating a not-so-healthy diet, it's going to be tough to see definition. Aim to consume a diet with plenty of lean protein, low-fat dairy, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. (Consider trying our Clean-ish Eating Challenge for more guidance.)