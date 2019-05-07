Want a peach emoji-worthy butt? Building muscle in your glutes is what will give your butt a lifted appearance, meaning strength training is going to be your booty's new BFF.

Tightening and toning your tush through an all-booty workout is not just about aesthetics. A strong butt actually has tons of health and performance benefits. (Just be sure you're properly activating those glute muscles!) These butt-lifting exercises are the best way to hit every angle. Add these best booty workout moves to your weekly routine and you'll be part of the peach gang in no time.

How it works: Three days a week, do 1 set of each butt-lifting exercise back to back. Rest for 1 to 2 minutes, and repeat the full routine 2 more times (3 times total).

You'll need: A pair of dumbbells (choose a weight that feels challenging for 10 reps), a step, a Swiss ball, a resistance tube or miniband, and a kettlebell.