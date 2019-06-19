Whether you spend each day at a desk or on your feet, your commute is a quick walk or a long drive, you did a 20-minute HIIT workout or an hour of Pilates, your body gets put through its paces on a daily basis.

So, it's important to give it a little TLC and, let's not forget, ample hours of zzz's. Good news: This yoga for sleep routine can help. (BTW, here's how to get the most out of savasana in class, or, you know, bed...)

"Stretching before bed not only relaxes you, it also keeps your muscles flexible so you're less likely to experience discomfort during everyday activities," says Sarah Levey, yoga instructor at Y7 Studio in New York City. And doing it before you tuck in can greatly impact and benefit the shut-eye your body gets throughout the night, which is arguably the best perk of starting a routine that utilizes yoga for sleep. "It allows you to release some of the tension you've built up during the day so you can prepare both your body and mind for a good night's sleep," says Levey.

For the best shuteye, try this night yoga routine created by Levey and Kay Kay Clivio of Pure Yoga in New York City.