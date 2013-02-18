Here's the thing: There's no one answer to how much cardio you should do to lose weight. But whyyyy? Because it’s just not that simple (although wouldn’t it be great if it was?!). There are a few different factors in addition to fat-burning cardio that contribute to weight loss, such as consuming fewer calories, maintaining a healthy diet, building muscles, among others. Just like And just like how there’s no one answer to how much cardio you should do to lose weight, there’s also no one answer to how many calories you should burn during each sweat sesh to effectively slim down.

Slogging away on the treadmill to hit some magic number is a waste of time and energy, especially since machines can only roughly estimate your metabolic rate, says Vastola. Ignore the red digits on the console and focus on intensity instead while doing cardio for weight loss goals. If you work harder in shorter bursts, you'll burn more calories even after your workout is over (aka the afterburn effect).

Use a heart-rate monitor (aim to stay between 75 and 85 percent of your max heart rate) or the rate of perceived exertion scale of 1 to 10 (strive for an 8 or 9 on high-intensity intervals) to determine if you're working hard enough. (Not sure where to start? In addition to doing cardio for weight loss, try these strength-training moves that boost your metabolism.)