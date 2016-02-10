5 Amazingly Effective Resistance Band Ab Workout Moves
Build Muscle with This Resistance Band Ab Workout
You don't need any fancy equipment or even a set of weights to build muscle and strengthen your core. This resistance band ab workout will convince you that this is fact! Plus you can do all five of these moves essentially anywhere, from your living room to a hotel room to an office conference room. (Just call the latter "recess"!)
How to do it: Do 12 to 15 reps of each of these resistance band ab workout moves to complete one set. Aim for three sets four days a week to score a stronger core.
What you'll need: A resistance band, of course—try some of our favorite resistance bands for this resistance band ab workout.
Band Russian Twist
Targets shoulders, abs, and obliques
- Sit on floor with legs extended and together, center of band wrapped around soles of feet, holding one end of band in each hand. Bend knees slightly, keeping heels on floor, and clasp hands to bring both ends of band together.
- With abs engaged and back flat, lean back 45 degrees and extend arms in front of you at eye level. Keep resistance band taut throughout the resistance band ab workout move.
- Twist to the left, then the right to complete one rep.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. (More motivation to rock this resistance band ab workout: Exactly why core strength is so important—it's not just about the six-pack.)
Knee Pull
Targets abs and butt
- Start on floor in push-up position (arms straight, balancing on hands and toes) with center of band wrapped around sole of right foot, holding one end of band in each hand, palms flat.
- Keeping abs engaged throughout the resistance band ab workout move, pull right knee toward chest; round back toward ceiling slightly as if bringing head to meet knee. Press right heel back to straighten leg, then lower foot to start. Maintain push-up position throughout.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.
Side V
Targets abs and obliques
- Lie on right side on floor with legs together, hips stacked and center of band wrapped around soles of feet, holding ends of band in left hand. Extend right arm on floor in front of you at shoulder level, palm flat, and bring left hand in front of thighs.
- Keeping abs engaged and band taut throughout the resistance band ab workout, bend left elbow behind you at shoulder level as you lift upper body and legs as high as possible off floor, balancing on right hip; lower to start.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. (Related: Your Complete Guide to Using Resistance Bands—Ab Workouts or Otherwise)
Elastic Teaser
Targets abs
- Lie faceup on floor with legs together, band wrapped around soles of feet, holding one end of band in each hand, arms by sides.
- Pull on the band with both arms as you lift into a V-sit position.
- Hold the V-sit for 3 to 5 counts, then slowly lower upper and lower body back to the floor.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.
(Related: Pair This Resistance Band Ab Workout with Our 30-Day Plank Challenge)
Torso Twist
Targets back, abs, and obliques
- Stand on center of band with feet hip-width apart, holding one end of band in each hand. Bend elbows by sides, bringing hands up to shoulder level, palms facing forward.
- Bend knees slightly and rotate upper body (from hips up) to left, keeping feet planted; return to center and rotate to right to complete one rep.
- Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.