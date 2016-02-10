You don't need any fancy equipment or even a set of weights to build muscle and strengthen your core. This resistance band ab workout will convince you that this is fact! Plus you can do all five of these moves essentially anywhere, from your living room to a hotel room to an office conference room. (Just call the latter "recess"!)

How to do it: Do 12 to 15 reps of each of these resistance band ab workout moves to complete one set. Aim for three sets four days a week to score a stronger core.

What you'll need: A resistance band, of course—try some of our favorite resistance bands for this resistance band ab workout.