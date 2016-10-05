Add some throwback fun to your fitness with this total-body circuit workout

If you hadn't already noticed, the 90s resurgence is upon us; chokers are a thing again, Vans is making Toy Story-printed sneakers, and #TBT 90s playlists are just as popular in bars as the current top 40 hits.

It's only natural, then, to add a 90s-inspired workout to the mix too. (After all, what better routine to do with this 90s girl power workout playlist?) Barry's Bootcamp trainer Rebecca Kennedy cooked up a 90s-inspired circuit (including everything from Legends of the Hidden Temple to Tae Bo sensation Billy Blanks) that you can do right at home and will have you looking ~hella fine~ in just 20 minutes.

What are you waiting for? Cue up some Spice Girls and get your workout on.

How it works: Grab a towel and a mat. You'll do each move for 45 seconds, completing the set and then resting for 60 seconds. Do four sets.

Inner Thigh Master Throwback

A. Stand with feet together and towel under right foot.

B. Slide towel out to the side while squatting with left leg and keeping right leg straight.

C. Push through left leg to stand while pulling right leg back in to start.

Do AMRAP for 25 seconds on the right leg, then 25 seconds on the left.

Supermarket Sweep Hand Towel Pushes

A. Start in a bear plank position (on all fours with hips over knees and shoulders over wrists, knees off the ground, back flat, and core tight) with the towel under hands.

B. Take four steps to push towel forward, keeping the rest of the body in bear plank position.

C. Pause in bear plank position, then crawl back to start, pulling towel with you.

Do AMRAP for 45 seconds.

Billy Blanks Jab Cross Front Kick

A. Start standing with feet hip-width apart, staggered so that left foot is slightly in front of right foot and knees are bent. Fists are guarding face.

B. Punch left hand straight forward, palm facing down, and arm extended (jab). Then snap it back to guard face. Pivot right foot and knee so that hips face forward, while punching right hand straight forward, palm facing down (cross). Repeat.

C. Pull hands up to guard face, lift right knee up, lean torso back, and kick directly forward with the ball of the right foot. Return to start.

Do AMRAP for 45 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Crawl

A. Start in high plank position with feet wide.

B. Take a small step forward with right hand, pull left knee up to touch left elbow, and lower into a push-up.

C. Push off of left foot, bring right knee to right elbow, and step forward with the left hand while lowering into a push-up. Perform the movement going forwards and backwards as far as space allows.

Do AMRAP for 45 seconds.

Nick Guts Jumps

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent.

B. Throw arms down and back as you lower into a quarter squat. Swing arms up as you explosively jump as far forward as possible, landing softly.

C. Perform one more jump, then shuffle back to start.