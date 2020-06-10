For a time-efficient core workout you can do anywhere, look to this circuit from the creator of Love Sweat Fitness.

Wake Up Your Abs with This 10-Minute Core Workout from Katie Dunlop

Exercise doesn't have to mean committing to a lengthy workout. Using a small break in your day to move around can provide you with a much-needed boost. And let's face it, often that's the only way you can fit it in at all.

Katie Dunlop, certified trainer and creator of Love Sweat Fitness, has been fitting in a lot of those mini-workouts lately, so she designed this core workout for anyone looking for a short burst of exercise. "This workout is perfect for anyone who's looking for a fast, fun, and super effective workout at home," says Dunlop. "I've been adding in quick bonus workouts like this a lot lately to help give me a burst of energy mid-day or when I just need a break from my couch and computer." Of course, if you are in the mood for a longer session, you can always tack this on to the end of another workout. (Related: The Intense Ab Workout You'll Barely Make It Through)

If you've been spending more time at home lately, all the more reason to incorporate core work "Our core is so important, always, but now more than ever," she says. "While we are working at home on couches, on the floor, and in otherwise abnormal places our posture usually suffers. This workout is all about those abs and will help you build lean muscle, burn fat, and improve posture." (Related: 6 Plank Exercises for a Strong Stomach)

With that, roll out a mat and drop to the floor for this workout from Dunlop that will light up your entire core in 10 minutes or less.

How it works: Complete each exercise for the indicated number of reps.

You'll need: Nada.

Side Bridge

A. Start in a modified left side plank with left hand and right shin resting on the floor and right arm extended overhead.

B. Bend right knee while crunching right elbow to meet right knee.

C. Extend right arm and right leg to return to modified plank. Dip hips to the floor and back up to return to start.

Do 15 reps. Switch sides; Repeat.

Thread the Needle

A. Start in a high left side plank with right foot in front of left foot. Thread right arm underneath left side body.

B. Untwist to face front to return to start.

Do 15 reps. Switch sides; Repeat.

Down Dog Star

A. Start in a three-legged downward dog position with left leg extended toward the ceiling. Bend left knee and draw it underneath and across the body while shifting weight forward into a high plank.

B. Fully extend left leg so that foot is reaching toward right side.

C. Untwist, shift hips backward while bending then extending left leg into three-legged downward dog to return to start.

Do 15 reps. Switch sides; Repeat.

Leg Dip Crunch

A. Lie on back with arms out to each side in a 'T' shape, legs bent into a 90-degree tabletop position. Draw abs in tight, and press ribcage into the floor while carefully lowering legs toward the floor to the left. Only go as far as possible without dropping to the side.

B. Press legs back up toward the ceiling. Repeat to the right.

C. Keeping knees bent at a 90-degree angle and abs engaged, lower heels to tap the floor then raise legs into tabletop position to return to start.

Do 15 reps.

Hip Dip

A. Start in a low plank. Rotate hips to the right while dipping them about three inches from the floor, then rotate them to the left and dip.

Do 15 reps.

Rainbow Twist

A. Sit on the floor with knees and hips bent at 90 degrees, legs lifted, and shins parallel to the floor. Arms should be extended overhead. Lean back so torso is at a 45-degree angle with the floor.

B. Use abs to twist torso as far as possible in and to the left, allowing arms to lower toward the floor. Reverse the motion and return to the starting position to twist in the opposite direction.