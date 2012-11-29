Place hands shoulder-width apart on the seat of your chair and walk your feet back to a plank position, bracing your abs in tight. Use your core to lift your hips up slightly, and then rotate your left hip down to tap the edge of the seat lightly, pivoting on your toes. Lift hips and return to center. Repeat, alternating sides each time, for a total of 20 reps.

Form tip: Keep your abs braced in tight as you lower your hip to the chair’s edge to avoid sagging into your lower back.