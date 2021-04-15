Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now, in an effort to make their workouts even more inclusive, Apple just announced that they're introducing brand new workouts to Fitness+ geared towards pregnant people, older adults, and beginners.

apple-watch-series-6 Apple Watch Series 6 $384 SHOP IT Amazon

The new Workouts for Pregnancy section holds 10 workouts, including strength, core, and mindful cooldown. All of the workouts are just 10 minutes in length, making them accessible to women in all stages of pregnancy and any fitness level. (FYI, you should always consult with your ob-gyn before starting a new workout program.) Each workout also includes modification tips such as using a pillow for comfort, if needed. While the workouts might be a tad easy for an already-advanced exerciser, they're perfect for soon-to-be moms who want to safely stay active alongside trainer Betina Gozo, who's expecting a baby herself. The goal of these workouts is to prove that working out during pregnancy doesn't have to be overwhelming and that carving out just 10 minutes for yourself can go a long way. (Read: 4 ways you need to change your workout when you get pregnant)

Similarly, all the Workouts for Older Adults are 10 minutes in length and focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. This series, led by trainer Molly Fox, includes eight workouts, most of which are done using a light dumbbell or bodyweight. Trainers will also offer modifications with a chair or share how users can use a wall for support. The workouts are designed to either be done on their own or paired with other Fitness+ workouts for more of a challenge.

The whole Apple Fitness+ platform is pretty beginner-friendly; however, for people who are new to working out and consider themselves novices, the streaming service will also be debuting new yoga, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and strength workouts in the new program Workouts for Beginners. These low-impact, easy-to-follow workouts are a great way for beginners to master the basics and feel confident before diving into the more strenuous offerings. (Related: Try These Modifications When You're Tired AF In Your Workout Class)

Along with having more workouts to choose from, Fitness+ will be welcoming a new Yoga and Mindful Cooldown trainer, Jonelle Lewis. Lewis is a seasoned yogi with over 15 years of experience — and has been teaching, mentoring, and educating others for the past seven years. Her teaching style is perfect for novices and experts alike, but what really sets her apart is her love for hip-hop and R&B, which is bound to make working out with her both playful and lively.

Last but not least, the upcoming update with also feature a new episode of Time to Walk — a sort of walking-focused podcast in which famous guests walk and talk through everything from life lessons, memories, or sources of gratitude. This new episode stars Jane Fonda, who shares knowledge about standing up to her fears and taking action to fight climate change in honor of Earth Day. ICYDK, each episode in the Fitness+ Time to Walk series is between 25 and 40 minutes long and can be accessed right from your Apple Watch.