Welcome to Modify This Move, the ongoing series where you'll find everything you need to amend a standard exercise to meet your goals, your body, and your mood. Each story breaks down how to perform a foundational fitness move, then offers various modifications based on your current fitness or energy level, present or prior injuries, or the muscles you want to target most. So check your ego at that door and ensure every workout meets you where you're at today.

In just a single day, you might place a heavy box of clothes on the top rack of your closet, grab a thick textbook off your tall bookshelf, and lift your baby (or dog) up into the air Lion King-style. Each of these actions utilizes the same movement pattern: an overhead press.

Given how often you raise your arms above your head, often with a hefty load in hand, incorporating the shoulder press into your workout routine can do you some good, says Kristie Larson, an NASM-certified personal trainer and body-neutral strength coach in New York. This exercise helps "build strength specifically through the shoulder and moves it through its full range of motion with control, which transfers over to a lot of your daily activities," she explains.

To get nitty gritty, shoulder presses challenge the three main muscles in your shoulders: the front, medial, and lateral deltoids, all of which help move your arms in all directions and protect and stabilize your shoulder joints, says Larson. The exercise also works your triceps, which are called on to slow the weight as you lower it back to your shoulders, she says. And your core is used to keep your trunk upright and stable throughout the entire movement, says Larson.

While the seated shoulder press is often the go-to move to target these muscles, there are modifications, progressions, and alternatives you can utilize to ensure the move works best for your body and needs. If you're totally unfamiliar with the exercise or want to nail down your form with a heavy weight, for example, try a toned-down shoulder press variation that allows you to focus on your upper body. Hoping to fix muscle imbalances or improve your full-body coordination? There are simple shoulder press variations that will help you make strides toward meeting those goals. And if you're dealing with shoulder pain, you can build strength without exacerbating your aches by performing a shoulder press with a slight change of grip.

Translation: Regardless of your abilities or fitness level, you can tweak the shoulder press so it's a welcome — not dreaded — addition to your workout routine. "I recommend that everyone include some version of the shoulder press in their workout every week because it has so much functional carry-over," says Larson. "There are so many ways to modify it, so find the version of the press that works for you."

Ready to test out the upper-body exercise and practice those IRL movement patterns? Follow the instructions below to practice the seated shoulder press, then watch as Larson demonstrates how to switch up the exercise with nine different shoulder press variations she shared that work for all abilities and fitness goals.

How to Do a Seated Shoulder Press

A. Sit on a bench with feet flat on the floor, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms forward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

9 Shoulder Press Variations

While the seated shoulder press will help you build upper-body strength and practice functional movement patterns, it should be seen as just another tool in your toolkit — not the only worthwhile exercise. So if the classic move doesn't feel right for you, don't be afraid to try different shoulder press variations that sync with your body, goals, and current needs.

Here, you'll find shoulder press variations that scale the exercise up or down, as well as alternatives that will help you meet specific fitness goals, whether it be better coordination, greater shoulder strength, or well-balanced muscles. Plus, Larson shares shoulder press variations that get your heart racing when you're craving cardio and go easy on your joints if you're experiencing shoulder pain.

No matter which variation you choose, remember to position your elbows so they're slightly in front of your chest, not parallel with it, says Larson. (Read: Your upper body shouldn't look like a perfect goal post.) "You want to be able to see your hands or the dumbbells in your peripheral vision in the starting position," she explains. "This puts less stress on the tendons and ligaments in the shoulder and helps better target the muscles you want to work." As you power through your reps, continue checking in with your body and try a different exercise if it doesn't feel right.

Shoulder Press Variation to Scale Down: Half-Kneeling Strict Press

Whether you're a shoulder-press newbie or you're a pro ready to jack up your weights, the idea of lifting a pair of dumbbells into the air can be a bit frightening. That's why Larson recommends scaling back to this shoulder press variation, during which you kneel on the floor and press just one dumbbell up at a time. "Because you're closer to the ground, it can be less intimidating and easier to drop the weight [without risking injury] if you were to fail the rep," she explains. "It also allows you to just focus on just one arm at a time." Plus, kneeling, rather than standing, gives you a solid foundation, so your core won't have to work as hard to keep you upright and stable, she adds.

A. Kneel with knees bent at 90-degree angles, holding a dumbbell in right hand. Bring left leg forward and place foot flat on the floor, keeping right knee on the floor. Raise right elbow up to chest height and out at side, a few inches in front of body. Face right palm forward and extend left arm out to side. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbell directly overhead so wrist stacks directly over shoulder and biceps are next to ear. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbow and lower the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Shoulder Press Variation to Level Up: Single-Leg Standing Strict Press

If a standing shoulder press feels like a breeze, you may want to amp up the challenge by trying a single-leg standing strict press. The shoulder press variation puts your balance and core strength to the test, as you'll have to work extra hard to stay stable, and it also challenges your hip flexors on the lifted leg, says Larson.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Lift left knee up to hips. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Shoulder Press Variation for Functional Strength: Strict Press

To build up functional strength and stability, turn to the strict press, during which you stand tall and press a pair of dumbbells directly overhead, says Larson. "You do a lot with your arms in that overhead motion in real life," she explains. "And a strict press helps to make that a really strong and familiar position, so when you encounter it in everyday life, it's easy to do."

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms forward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Shoulder Press Variation for a Cardio Boost: Thruster

This shoulder press variation is a seriously toughcombo of resistance training and cardio. At the top of every rep, you'll squat down, then press upward with as much power as possible, which helps carry the dumbbells overhead and gets your heart rate up, says Larson. Plus, the exercise challenges your shoulder stability. "You're moving so quickly and with so much power that when you reach that lock-out position, you need to be able to stabilize [the joint] and then control the weight as you come back down," she explains.

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. On an inhale, sit back into hips and bend knees to lower until thighs are parallel or almost parallel with floor, keeping chest up and preventing back from rounding.

C. On an exhale, press through feet to straighten legs and simultaneously press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears.

D. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Shoulder Press Variation to Correct Muscle Imbalances: Alternating Shoulder Press

It's totally natural for one of your arms to be a tad stronger than the other, but serious imbalances can lead to compensated movement patterns and, in turn, an increased risk of injury, according to the American Council on Exercise. Enter: the alternating shoulder press. "Working each arm independently will help correct those imbalances," says Larson. "And by doing it in an alternating manner, your non-dominant side gets a little bit of a breath while the dominant side works."

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbell in right hand directly overhead so wrist stacks directly over shoulder and biceps are next to ear. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbow and lower the dumbbell back to the starting position. Then, repeat the press on left side.

Shoulder Press Variation to Push Through Plateaus: Push Press

Struggling to finish your final few reps or move up to a higher weight? Try a push press, during which you'll use your lower body to help drive the dumbbells upward, says Larson. Unlike the squat-based thruster, however, you'll bend your knees only slightly to propel the weights overhead. This small, extra power boost can help you get through the remainder of your set or even lift heavier loads you can't quite complete with a standard press, she explains. "The push press can be a great option to push past any training plateaus and get you accustomed to the feel of a heavier weight going overhead," says Larson. Once you're comfortable using the heavier load in a push press, you can then move onto a strict press with the same weight, she adds.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. Bend knees slightly, then on an exhale, drive through feet to straighten legs and press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Shoulder Press Variation to Improve Coordination: Rotational Shoulder Press

To complete this shoulder press variation, you'll rotate at the trunk while extending one arm overhead, which requires serious coordination between your hips, shoulders, and core, says Larson. And this alternative can be particularly beneficial for athletes engaging in rotational sports, such as tennis or basketball, she adds.

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbell in right hand directly overhead so biceps are next to ear. Simultaneously, rotate trunk to the left, allowing right heel to lift off the floor and keeping core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbow, lower the dumbbell, and rotate trunk back to the starting position. Then, repeat the press on left side.

Shoulder Press Variation to Strengthen the Entire Shoulder Muscle Group: Arnold Press

Thanks to a 180-degree rotation halfway through the movement, this shoulder press variation effectively hits all three parts of your deltoids, says Larson. "If someone is really trying to build size in their shoulder muscles, this can be a really good option," she adds. If you have a history of shoulder injuries or pain, however, you'll generally want to skip this move, as it could put too much stress on the joint, says Larson.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent, raise elbows up to chest height and tuck them close to body, palms facing toward body.This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears, simultaneously rotating arms so palms face forward. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, rotating arms so palms face body once again.

Shoulder Press Variation for Shoulder Pain: Neutral Grip Press

Since the weights stay close to the midline of your body in a neutral grip press, the exercise puts less pressure on the shoulder joint, making it ideal for folks dealing with pain in that area, says Larson. Plus, the shoulder press variation more heavily targets the triceps than the traditional exercise, she adds.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and core engaged. Keeping arms bent at 90 degrees, raise elbows up to chest height and out at sides, a few inches in front of body. Face palms inward. This is the starting position.

B. On an exhale, press the dumbbells directly overhead so wrists stack directly over shoulders and biceps are next to ears. Keep core engaged.

C. On an inhale, bend elbows and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

