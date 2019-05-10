This at-home back exercise proves that you don't need huge weights to make some huge strength gains.

A. Grab a pair of light-weight dumbbells and stand with feet hip-width apart.

B. Take a slight bend in knees, shift hips back, and lower torso until it's parallel to the floor.

C. Bring weights together and turn palms to face forward.

D. Keeping arms straight, lift weights up to shoulder height then lower back down. (Make sure to keep core and glutes engaged the entire time.)

Do 15 reps.