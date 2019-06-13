Ready to dive in? Swim workouts are a great way to build muscle, develop cardiorespiratory fitness, and burn calories — all without putting too much of a strain on your joints. Still, endless laps can get boring, and you’re not going to work as hard as you can if you aren’t engaged. That’s why you need a structured swimming workout plan. Intervals are a great way to mix things up and challenge your body in new ways. (Not a huge fan of swim workouts? These alternative water-based exercise options might float your boat!)

How it works: For these swim workouts, swim freestyle and use your rate of perceived exertion (RPE, or how hard the workout feels on a scale of 1 to 10) where indicated. Distances are based on a 25-yard pool (one length); to do these routines, you should feel comfortable swimming at least 100 yards without stopping. You'll need a kickboard, fins, and a watch or clock with a second hand (available at most public pools).

Now slip on your suit (we're obsessed with these cute swimsuits you can actually work out in) and get kickin'.