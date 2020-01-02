If you think leg workouts for women that include strength moves will bulk you up, you don't know squats, says physiologist Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D., C.S.C.S., author of Strong & Sculpted.

"Not only have EMG studies shown that basics like squats, lunges, and calf raises work the leg muscles best, but women don't tend to build big muscles thanks to a lack of testosterone," says Schoenfeld, who created this leg workout for women with that science in mind. But the real magic is in his mix. "This workout is greater than the sum of its parts, because each move is hitting different fibers in the legs that you are probably overlooking," says Schoenfeld. (Related: The 4-Week Weight Training Plan for Women)

How it works: Do two to three sets of this leg workout for women three times a week on nonconsecutive days, resting for around 30 seconds between sets.

You'll need: A chair or bench, a 5-pound dumbbell, and a towel.