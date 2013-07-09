30-Minute Cardio and Strength Workout for a Full-Body Burn
Why spend an hour sweating at the gym when you can finish an effective fat-burning, muscle-building routine in just 30 minutes? This two-in-one cardio and strength training workout delivers the boost of endorphins you get from cardio and the definition that comes from resistance training while also elevating your metabolism for up to 24 hours after your last rep. (FYI: This is called the afterburn effect.) Consider this 30-minute workout for women the most efficient way to get fit and feel awesome.
How it works: After warming up for 5 minutes, do 1 set of each exercise back to back. Once you've completed the full circuit, rest 1 minute, and repeat 2 more times. For best results, do this workout two to three days a week.
You'll need: Two pairs of dumbbells (one heavy and one light), a jump rope, and a rowing machine. (If you don't have access to a rower, try looping a resistance band around for heels while sitting upright on the floor to mimic the pulling motion.)
Walking Lunges
Grab a pair of dumbbells (15 to 25 pounds) and take a big step forward with right leg. Bend both knees to lower into a lunge, keeping weight in front heel. Press through front heel to stand and immediately step left foot forward into a lunge. Continue "walking" forward until you've completed 10 reps on each leg, keeping torso upright and shoulders draw down and back the entire time.
Do 10 reps per side.
Split Jumps
Come into a lunge position with left leg forward, both knees bent. Swing arms by sides and explosively drive off the ground, switching feet in the air.
Land softly with opposite foot forward in a lunge position. Continue jumping off the ground, switching front foot each time.
Perform for 1 minute.
Single-Leg Deadlift Rows
Grab a 10- to 20-pound dumbbell in left hand and shift weight onto right leg. Take a slight bend in right knee and hinge forward at hips as you allow left leg to raise straight behind hip. Lower torso until parallel with the ground or until you feel a stretch in right hamstring. Be sure to engage glutes the entire time.
Holding the deadlift position, perform a row by bending left elbow straight toward the ceiling and bringing the weight up to chest height. Keep belly button drawn in toward the spine. Slowly extend left arm back to straight. Keep glutes engaged as you return to standing. That's one rep. Do 10 reps on each side.
Do 10 reps per side.
Jump Rope
Jump rope as fast as possible for 1 minute. Keep shoulder blades down and back. Rotate the rope with wrists, not arms, and keep core engaged the entire time.
Perform for 1 minute.
Squat Presses
Grab a pair of 8- to 15-pound dumbbells and hold them at chest height, feet slightly wider than hip width, toes slightly turned out. Bend knees and shift hips back to lower into a squat, keeping chest lifted.
Return to standing and press the dumbbells directly overhead. Lower dumbbells to return to starting position. That's one rep. Do 15 reps total.
Do 15 reps.
Squat Jumps
Bend knees, shift hips back, and swing arms by sides. Explosively drive off the ground, jumping as high as you can in the air. Land softly with knees slightly bent and chest lifted. Go right into the next jump, explosively driving off the ground. Repeat.
Perform for 1 minute.
Biceps Curls
Grab a pair of 10- to 20-pound dumbbells and stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Curl the weights up to shoulder height. Slowly lower back down to starting position, keeping elbows in by sides and shoulder blades down and back the entire time.
Do 10 reps.
Rowing Machine
Row at a fast pace for 1 minute. Keep core engaged and chest up the entire time.
If you don't have access to a rowing machine, grab your jump rope and repeat the 1-minute cardio blast you did before.
Perform for 1 minute.