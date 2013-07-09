Why spend an hour sweating at the gym when you can finish an effective fat-burning, muscle-building routine in just 30 minutes? This two-in-one cardio and strength training workout delivers the boost of endorphins you get from cardio and the definition that comes from resistance training while also elevating your metabolism for up to 24 hours after your last rep. (FYI: This is called the afterburn effect.) Consider this 30-minute workout for women the most efficient way to get fit and feel awesome.

How it works: After warming up for 5 minutes, do 1 set of each exercise back to back. Once you've completed the full circuit, rest 1 minute, and repeat 2 more times. For best results, do this workout two to three days a week.

You'll need: Two pairs of dumbbells (one heavy and one light), a jump rope, and a rowing machine. (If you don't have access to a rower, try looping a resistance band around for heels while sitting upright on the floor to mimic the pulling motion.)