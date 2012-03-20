The Best Pool Exercises for a Full-Body Workout

Why fry in scorching summer temps when one of the best ways to tone up can be found below the water's surface? "The key is that water offers heavy resistance," says Igor Porciuncula, the cofounder of Boot Camp H20 in Los Angeles—12 times the resistance of air to be exact. That means these pool exercises engage more muscle fibers and burn more calories in a shorter amount of time. Best part? You don't need to know how to churn out laps to get a solid workout in the pool. (If laps are more your speed, try one of these swimming workouts for every level instead.)

How to do this pool workout: Do Porciuncula's pool exercise circuit twice through for strong arms, abs, and thighs, and zero laps required.

You'll need: A kickboard such as Speedo Team Kickboard (Buy It, $20, dickssportinggoods.com) and a cute suit, of course!