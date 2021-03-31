If you've noticed people on your IG feed thrusting their crotch in the air with their knees spread wide, no it's not porn — it's the frog pump exercise, and your glutes want you to do it, too.

Of all the exercise you can add to your workouts, the frog pump might just be the most awkward. Not only are you thrusting your hips into the air and calling it exercise, but your knees are spread eagle making the whole thing more reminiscent of a trip to the gyno rather than the gym. Well, experts would tell you that despite all that, it's well worth getting to know the frog pump exercise — sideways glances be damned.

It may seem like a fad that's a bit weird, but "the frog pump is not a new exercise — it's been used for years in strength, Pilates, and yoga classes alike," according to Anel Pla, C.P.T., personal trainer with Simplexity Fitness. And don't discredit it by looks alone, the frog pump deserves a rotating spot in your workout.

Learn more about the frog pump exercise and all its booty perks.

What Is the Frog Pump Exercise?

Benefits of the Frog Pump Exercise

The main claim to fame of the frog pump exercise is how well it isolates and strengthens your glute muscles. Specifically, it engages your gluteus maximus (the largest butt muscle, which functions to extend your hips and rotate your legs outward) and gluteus minimus (the smallest butt muscle, which lies beneath the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius, and allows you to move your legs outward and rotate them inward), according to Pla.

"When glute muscles are strong, your balance improves, you have less pain, and have the added benefit of looking good," she says. Having strong glutes will allow you to safely complete not just your workouts but everyday activities as well.

What's more, the frog pump exercise works these muscles without requiring any additional load, making them particularly useful for people with preexisting knee or ankle injuries that keep them from being able to do weighted glute-strengthening exercises such as a barbell back squat, goblet squat, or front squats. These same people might find that doing weighted frog pumps are a way to add load without triggering usual pain points. (Try this boxing-style HIIT workout that's designed for people with knee pain.)

Frog pumps also help you learn how to activate your glute muscles in the first place so you can get the most out of the movement and any other lower-body-focused exercise for that matter. "Most people spend their day seated working in front of a computer, stuck in traffic, or sitting on the couch and not engaging their glute muscles at all," says Pla. Long term, this can inhibit your ability to properly engage (and therefore recruit) all the muscles in your butt. Colloquially, this is known as dead butt syndrome, and over time can lead to hip immobility, joint pain, and low-back aches or strains, according to Pla.

However, frog pumps can be used to retrain the body how to engage those weak and tired glutes. Because your hips are in an externally rotated position, you're able to activate your glutes to a greater degree than you are in most other glute exercises, including the standard glute bridge, explains Pla. "There's really no choice other than to use your glutes from this [splayed] position," she says. Do sets of the frog pump exercise regularly (i.e. two times a week), and you'll be able to ward off dead butt syndrome and actually tap into your glute strength so you can lift heavier and run faster, she says.

The other muscle group frog pumps help strengthen? Your hip abductor muscles, according to Pla. And because they work your hip muscles from an externally rotated, frog pumps have the added benefit of helping improve overall hip mobility, which let's face it, most of us could use. (See More: The Best Groin Stretches To Ease Tight Muscles and Increase Flexibility).

How to Do the Frog Pump Exercise

Whether you're doing bodyweight frog pumps or frog pumps with weight, keep these five steps from Pla in mind to ensure proper form. (You can also check out this YouTube video which shows Contreas cueing a bodyweight and dumbbell frog pump.)

Lie on your back and the bring soles of your feet together into a "frog" (or "butterfly") position, scooting your feet as close to your butt as possible. If doing the exercise with just your bodyweight, you might try making fists with your hands and keeping your elbows on the floor, so your forearms are perpendicular to the ground. Using a dumbbell? Hold it on either end while resting it on your hips. Next, draw your belly button down toward the floor to engage your midsection. Press your lower back into the floor. Then, keeping your chin tucked into your neck, ribs down, and shoulders on the ground, press down into the floor with the edges of your feet and squeeze your glutes to thrust your hips toward the ceiling. Pause at the top before lowering your butt back down to the floor with control. Repeat.

Matheny recommends watching a video of the exercise that includes verbal cues, before giving it a try.

Who Should Do Frog Pumps?

Most people can benefit from the frog pump exercise. In particular, it's great for people who have had trouble activating their glutes in the past, or who routinely do focused lower-body and glute training, says Pla.

That said, Contreras has noted that they're not for everyone. In an Instagram post, he said that about one-third of people won't feel frog pumps in their glutes, due to their hip anatomy and gluteal structure. Contreras suggests "experiment[ing] with stance width, foot flare, abduction/external rotation, depth, and pelvic tilt in order to determine the variations that work best [for you]." Still, if the frog stance doesn't feel right, just don't do it, he says. If this is you, try a narrow- or wide-stance glute bridge instead.

One clear indication you should skip frog pumps is if your hip mobility doesn't allow you to comfortably get into the starting butterfly position. In this case, Matheny suggests doing basic hip bridges, instead. "[These] require less opening at the hips," he says. "You can also modify frog pumps so that your hips are less open, and gradually increase the hip angle over time."

How to Add Frog Pumps to Your Workout

Exactly how you incorporate frog pumps will depend on your fitness level, training style, and fitness goals. But generally, Pla recommends beginners do 3 sets of 12 to 20 reps, and that more advanced athletes do 3 sets of 30 to 50 reps. "Another option is to make it a frog pump workout and do max reps in a minute," she says.