The Chest Workout You Can Do Without Any Weights

It's true: If you want to get a reallllly good chest workout, weights are your friend. The top six exercises for recruiting and strengthening the pectoral (chest) muscles all involve using weights or a weight machine as resistance, according to a study done by the American Council on Exercise. (See: Dumbbell bench presses and chest flys.) That said, if you don't have any real equipment on-hand, you can still get a solid at-home chest workout with one of the best bodyweight moves out there: the push-up. (And, FYI, your ability to do push-ups just might predict your heart disease risk.)

These five push-up variations work different angles of your chest (and triceps and core and back). If you're ready to level up, grab a cheap pair of dumbbells and a medicine ball off Amazon and try this chest workout for women.)

How it works: Warm up, then do each move for the indicated number of reps. Repeat the circuit three times total.

You'll need: An elevated surface about a foot high (like a step)