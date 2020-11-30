This ‘Peloton Alternative’ with 3,800 Five-Star Ratings Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Shopping during Cyber Week is a workout in itself, but instead of the stress-reducing endorphins produced after an intense jog or yoga sesh, finding the best deals to shop online can be a stress-inducing experience. But don’t worry, searching for a bargain just got a whole lot easier: This insane deal lets you get a satisfying workout from home.
The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike (Buy It, $350, was $400, amazon.com) is the self-care item you didn’t know you needed. Sure, you’ve heard of Peloton and may be intrigued about the bike and its subsequent app, but shelling out over $2,000 is just not an option for everyone. Luckily, Amazon shoppers say this bike is an “excellent alternative” to Peloton and just a fraction of the price. Plus, it’s 15 percent off for Cyber Monday, making it a no-brainer if you’ve been on the fence about purchasing a major piece of workout equipment. (Related: Should You Give Up Your Gym or ClassPass Membership for a "Smart" Machine?)
“If you are looking to get a Peloton experience but without the price, check this bike out!” wrote a customer. Another shopper said, “Don’t waste your money on a Peloton; this bike is an excellent alternative and won’t break the bank!”
If you still want to give Peloton a try, another reviewer suggests using this bike with the Peloton app to save money. “I’m using the Peloton app for classes (only $15 per month),” the customer writes. “I wanted a Peloton but couldn’t justify the price for the bike, shoes, and monthly membership for their classes. This was a great alternative to save a ton of money!”
The bike has a 35-pound flywheel, so you can crank up your resistance training. It also has an LCD screen that tracks time, speed, calories, and distance. Download any workout of your choice on your device and place it on the built-in tablet holder to follow along on the bike, with or without a monthly membership. (Related: The Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Indoor Cycling)
It’s been a challenging year mentally and physically, and there’s no better time to gift yourself a piece of equipment to keep you at your healthiest while staying at home. But hurry — like most Cyber Monday sales, this deal won’t last for long and might even sell out!