If you thought at-home workouts weren't challenging, you're in for a surprise.

Ah, the humble resistance band. When you think about it, it's truly incredible how a small piece of rubber can add so much potential, variety, and, well, resistance to a workout.

This home resistance band workout from celeb trainer Don Saladino—the founder of Drive495 fitness clubs and the wizard behind Blake Lively's fitness routines—is the perfect example of that. He uses a single large-loop resistance band to add resistance to the most basic bodyweight exercises (bird-dog, air squats) and to replace a free weight in others (RDLs, bent-over rows).

ICYDK, large loop resistance bands (also called "super bands" or "power bands") are just one type of resistance band out there. They're usually about 40 inches long and form a large closed loop. That's the kind you'll need for this workout. Need a resistance band? Grab one of these:

Once you have a resistance band and are ready to go, cue up this simple, five-move circuit from Saladino. If you like his style, check out the 4-week bodyweight training program he's currently offering for free.

Total-Body Resistance Band Circuit Workout

How it works: Do each of the moves below for the indicated number of reps. Repeats the circuit 2-3 times total.

You'll need: a large-loop resistance band

Banded Squat

A. Loop one side of the resistance band under both feet about shoulder-width apart and either hold the other end in hands by shoulders or loop around neck.

B. Keeping feet planted on the resistance band, sit back into a squat.

C. Press against resistance band to stand and return to start.

Do 10 reps.

Banded Single-Leg RDL

A. Hold resistance band in both hands. Loop both sides of the resistance band under the right foot to stand on the center of the band. Stand tall, with arms extending in front of hips and resistance band is taught.

B. Hinge forward at the hips and kick the left leg back to lower into an RDL. Stare at a spot on the floor a few feet in front of right foot to help balance.

C. Lift torso and lower left leg to tap floor to return to start, squeezing right glute.

Do 10 reps on each side.

Banded Bent-Over Row

A. Hold resistance band in both hands. Loop both sides of the resistance band under both feet to stand on the center of the band, feet hip-width apart. Hinge forward at the hips so torso is at a 45-degree angle and arms are extended reaching toward feet.

B. Keeping torso stable, row the right hand up toward ribs, keeping elbow in tight.

C. Lower the right hand with control. Repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating throughout the set.

Do 20 reps total (10 reps on each side).

Banded Half-Kneeling Shoulder Press

A. Loop the resistance band around the right foot. Step the right foot back into a half-kneeling position, keeping band anchored on the right foot. Bend right elbow to hold the other end of the resistance band in a front-rack position. Punch left arm out at a diagonal toward the floor to help keep core engaged.

B. Press the band overhead, bicep by ear.

C. Lower the right arm with control back to front rack position, keeping left arm extended throughout.

Do 10 reps on each side.

Banded Bird Dog

A. Start in a tabletop position on hands and knees. Loop the resistance band around the center of the left foot, and hold the other end in the right hand.

B. Keeping core engaged, extend left leg straight back behind hip and extend right arm forward, bicep by ear.

C. With control, pull the right arm and left foot in under the body without touching the ground.