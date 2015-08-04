You know working out can do wonders for your mind and body, so you make sure to squeeze in that spin class on Tuesday and fit in a yoga flow on Friday. But stretching before and after? Given your busy schedule, that can be easy to skip...but it's time to stop. Here's why: The right stretches have the power to remake your workout, your health, and your life. Think that's exaggerating? Think again. Read on to learn the super-awesome benefits of stretching so you can finally prioritize your mobility. (Related: The Best Ways to Stretch Before and After a Workout)