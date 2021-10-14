Shoppers Love This Shiatsu Foot Massager for Relieving Pain — and It's $125 Off Right Now
Anyone who has to stand on their feet all day, such as nurses, restaurant servers, or teachers — not to mention, people with foot pain from plantar fasciitis or diabetic side effects and those prone to arch cramps — will tell you that living with aching feet is a constant battle. A podiatrist might recommend seeing a physical therapist or investing in a pair of orthotic insoles, but neither of these are free, and frequent trips to a PT can add up quickly.
Thankfully, more than 6,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers suffering through all different types of foot problems point to a solution for happier, pain-free feet: the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager (Buy It, $175, was $300, amazon.com). This massager is great for working out knots and aches in feet, calves, and ankles to help promote blood flow, reduce swelling, and alleviate pain. It does this with three rotating balls that work through three different levels of massage strength and five types of massage settings, like rolling, compression therapy, sway function (for tightness), heat function, and quiet mode for a lighter feel and sound. (Related: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Giving Yourself a Massage at Home)
Buy It: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $175, was $300, amazon.com
Typically, this particular top-seller is $300, but for a limited time (until the end of the day on Friday), Amazon cut the price down to $175 as part of its early holiday deals. Reviewers who bought it both at the sale price and for the full amount agreed that this investment in their health and happiness is much more affordable over time than repeated trips to a physical therapist or massage therapist, and that the Cloud massager is something they can use whenever and for as long as they like.
"Oh. My. God! Best foot massage of my life!" one shopper titled their review. "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager I bought from Cloud Massage. Immediately after my first use, I knew beyond the shadow of any doubt, that this is by far the best investment I have ever made in and/or for myself! I was in heaven after I started this Shiatsu Foot Massager the first time I used it on my tired, aching feet! Each default session lasts 15 minutes. I went four times in a row, not kidding!"
Another customer said they bought it for their husband and called it "the best gift I have ever gotten him." They went on to say, "He suffers with severe foot pain. I have major hand pain, so foot rubs are out of the question. This was the perfect solution! Hopefully it will last a long time, but if it doesn't we will be buying another one."
Give your feet (or a loved one's) a much-needed, blissful experience and order the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager from Amazon. And don't forget to clip the coupon for $125 off.