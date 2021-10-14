Typically, this particular top-seller is $300, but for a limited time (until the end of the day on Friday), Amazon cut the price down to $175 as part of its early holiday deals. Reviewers who bought it both at the sale price and for the full amount agreed that this investment in their health and happiness is much more affordable over time than repeated trips to a physical therapist or massage therapist, and that the Cloud massager is something they can use whenever and for as long as they like.