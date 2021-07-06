Peloton's Robin Arzón Is Taking Her Postpartum Recovery Routine Very Seriously

But it's not just about performance. Finding the balance between working hard and recovering hard can mean keeping your body in prime shape to live a long, healthy life. "I want to be in this for the long game; I want to be hustling and moving well into my 80s and 90s and beyond." This is where recovery plays a role, she explains. "You have to be tuned into not only how you're feeling physically, but also the tax that this can take on your mental health and your approach to movement, which ultimately should be fun."