I Swear By My Heated Neck Massager, and This Athlete-Approved Option Is on Sale for $34

I have what some may call a massage obsession. It's my number one version of self-care — for treating my soul and my sore muscles. If money were no object, I'd have a masseuse on call. But until that day comes, I have to find alternative methods for daily massages, like the Snailax Heated Neck Massager, which is on sale at Amazon right now.

This at-home massage tool is one way I can feel like I'm getting daily massages at the spa, even if I'm just sitting on the couch watching Friends reruns. Not to mention it's supremely cost effective since it's just $34 ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. I actually own a similar version, which I use at least four times a week. I love that it has eight different deep shiatsu kneading modes, which really dig into the soreness and help alleviate pressure. I tend to concentrate it on my neck, shoulders and lower back, though it can even be used on calves, which is perfect for runners. (Pssst: Check out this $19 recovery tool for knee pain.)

Snailax Heated Neck Massager, $34 with coupon (was $53)

The massager also has three different intensity levels and an option to increase the feeling of heat, so when I really need an extra kick to the sore spots, this definitely does the trick. The arm holes can be a bit tough to adjust to at first, but once you get used to slinging on and wearing a sweater-like shrug, it no longer feels strange. My favorite feature, though, is that the massaging balls inside actually feel like a person's hands. I was more than pleasantly surprised the first time I turned it on and discovered I would actually feel like I was lying on a massage table instead of sitting up on my couch. The pressure is definitely on the more intense side, and since I'm a fan of deep tissue massages, I can't get enough.

The Snailax Heated Neck Massager is very similar to the Nekteck version I own (which Kristen Bell also uses, BTW). I like that it's on sale, of course, but it also has some extra functions that lend to its appeal. It includes a car adapter, so you can even get a massage while you're driving. (Maybe that would make traffic less aggravating.) It also comes with a detachable flap that allows you to control the massage intensity.

With over 7,000 five-star ratings, shoppers agree that it's a worthwhile investment — especially for athletes and those performing more intense physical activities. "As a rock climber, it is hard to find a massaging machine that applies enough pressure to alleviate all the muscles in the back but this one is great," one customer wrote. Other reviewers rave that it's "a must for active people," "helps with all the knots and soreness from workouts," and perfect for using on "hamstrings after an intense workout."

