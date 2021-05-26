Sports recovery aside, however, Heather Jeffcoat, D.P.T., owner of Fusion Wellness & Physical Therapy in Los Angeles, adds that compression boots, like the Therabody RecoveryAir, can also provide important medical help for certain patients. For example, in people with venous insufficiency (when the veins in your legs don't allow for blood to flow properly back to the heart), patients will often require more manual lymphatic drainage, mechanical support with compression boots, or compression socks or hosiery, she explains. "When your muscles contract against the compression stockings, it helps your venous system return circulation back to the heart," says Jeffcoat. She also notes that some of her pregnant patients enjoy wearing the boots to help drain excess fluids from the lower limbs (and prevent pregnancy feet). Walding also says that compression therapy can also help folks who are immobilized due to an injury or illness to get blood circulating again.