Shoppers Saw a 'Noticeable Difference' In Knee Pain After Using This $19 Recovery Tool

With the rise of home gyms, hot girl walks, and online fitness classes, there's no shortage of ways to get in great shape without going outside a one-mile radius of your home. Consequently, the same logic should apply to recovery tools; gear that helps you manage pain and prevent longterm injury. For example, if you're one of the millions of Americans who experiences frequent or chronic knee pain, you may want to invest in a convenient and affordable gadget to strengthen your joints, like a balancing board.

More than 7,000 shoppers have given one such stability tool a perfect rating, pushing it to best-seller status. The Yes4All Wooden Wobble Balance Board is incredibly basic in construction; used frequently by physical therapists, it's composed of a rounded, plastic base and wide, wooden platform. The device tilts under pressure but remains upright when weight is applied evenly. When standing on the board, users adjust to using both legs equally, strengthening weak muscles, and therefore, relieving pressure from overworked joints. The Yes4All board features a grippy, slip-proof surface and 360-degree rotation to improve coordination. As simple as this low-impact exercise sounds, so many shoppers swear it's relieved knee pain — one even called it the "absolute best" they've tried.

Buy It: Yes4All Wooden Wobble Balance Board, $19, amazon.com

"Who knew something so simple could make you feel this amazing," wrote one reviewer, noting that their "feet, legs, knees, and back feel at ease" while standing on the board. "This has been hugely helpful in working on hip/knee stability,'' added another user. A third shopper in their 60s called it a "game changer" and saw "noticeable improvement" in their joint pain after using the board consistently. (Pssst: These are the best knee compression sleeves, according to customer reviews.)

If your goal is longterm relief from aches and pains, this best-selling recovery tool is a safe bet. Shop it on Amazon from $19.