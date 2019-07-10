Wondering how to get skinny arms that are strong, too? Grab a set of dumbbells and get toned biceps, triceps, and shoulders with this easy yet effective arm workout for women. This dumbbell arm workout was designed to help you reach your fitness goals by squeezing in a short burst of exercise throughout your day. You can do it alone or combine it with other targeted toning plans to build your own complete strength session. (Related: 5 Minutes to Tighter Buns and Thighs)

How it works: Do 1 set of each exercise in this arm workout back to back, with little to no rest between moves. The complete arm workout for women should take about five minutes, but you can repeat 1 or 2 more times if your schedule allows.

You'll need: A set of dumbbells (3 to 15 pounds, depending on level) and a mat (optional).