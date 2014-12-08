Get Strong, Sexy Legs Like a Rockette

Think of lean legs and the Rockettes instantly come to mind. Naturally long limbs aside (you must be at least 5' 6"), those women work for their physiques! From November to January they perform up to six 90-minute shows a day, and during the off-season they practice 36 hours a week. "We strength-train to help increase our endurance, prevent injuries, and stay stage-ready all year long,” says Melinda Farrell (left), a Rockette since 2002 and an assistant choreographer for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She designed this plan (based on the performers’ actual workouts) to tone every lower-body muscle while getting your heart rate up to burn more calories. (After you master these leg workouts, keep toning them with this Lower-Body HITT Workout.)

How it works:

Three times a week, do 2 or 3 sets of each move in order; rest up to 1 minute between sets.

You’ll Need:

A resistance band.