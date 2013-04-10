This At-Home Triceps Workout Will Carve Super Strong Arms
How to Work Out Your Triceps at Home
Good news if you're wondering how to lose arm fat: It doesn't require taking any crazy pills or potions—or pumping major iron. Fitting in an occasional triceps workout at home with dumbbells can go a long way. (BTW, here’s the real difference between lifting heavy vs. light weights.) As the largest muscles in your arms, the triceps are responsible for the most upper-body definition and small, targeted movements can make a big difference. With this targeted triceps workout routine (demonstrated by NYC-based trainer Janeil Mason), you'll not only feel the burn and be well on your way to discovering how to lose arm fat, but you'll also strengthen your core too. Even if you're doing the best exercise for triceps at home, you should make time for cardio. This routine also incorporates intervals to help you burn calories, which will help you lose weight and uncover those newly strengthened arm muscles.
Add these upper-body moves to your regular strength training routine today. (Need one? Try this Essential Weekly Gym Workout Plan for Women Who Want to Start Strength Training)
How it works: Three days a week, do 3 sets of the prescribed number of reps for each exercise (including the cardio interval!). Focus on using proper form, and don't worry about completing the exercises at a quick pace.
You'll need: A set of lightweight dumbbells. (Like at-home workouts? Then you'll love these 10 YouTube accounts for free exercise options.)
Triceps Lift
- Grab a dumbbell with right hand and stand in a split stance with left foot forward.
- Bend left knee and lower torso until parallel to the ground. Keep back leg straight and shoulders facing forward.
- Lift right arm to shoulder height, pointing the weight up to the ceiling.
- Pulse right arm one inch up and down, keeping arm as straight as possible.
Do 25 pulses, then switch sides.
Triceps Pushup
- Place hands directly below shoulders, feet hip-width apart.
- Keeping elbows pointed back and as close to your sides as possible, slowly lower body to the ground.
- Once your chest touches the floor, press back up to a straight-arm plank. (Up Next: Triceps Dips Are the Upper-Body Move You Should Master ASAP)
Triceps Workout Tip: Be sure to keep core and legs engaged the entire time. If this is too challenging, modify by dropping down to your knees.
Do 10 reps.
Triceps Extension
- Hold one dumbbell with both hands overhead.
- Draw shoulders down and back and engage core.
- Keeping elbows pointed forward, bend elbows and allow the weight to lower down back.
- Extend arms to bring the weight back overhead.
Triceps Workout Tip: Keep core and glutes engaged the entire time.
Do 20 reps.
Side Plank with Dumbbell Raise
- Grab a dumbbell with left hand and come into a side plank with right elbow directly below shoulder, feet stacked.
- Raise hips off the ground so that your body forms a straight line from ankles to shoulders.
- Keeping hips lifted and chest raised, extend left arm straight out directly above the shoulder, still holding the dumbbell.
- Lower left arm back down until it's parallel to the ground.
Do 10 reps per side.
Triceps Lateral Lift
- Grab a dumbbell with right hand and stand in a split stance with left foot forward.
- Bend left knee and lower torso until parallel to the ground. Keep back leg straight and shoulders squared to the front.
- Lift right arm behind body up to shoulder height, palm facing the floor. Squeeze entire arm in toward body.
- Continue this small movement in and out.
Do 25 reps per side.
60-Second Cardio Blast
Pick your poison: Do jumping jacks, jump rope, or do burpees as fast as possible for one minute.
FYI: Adding cardio intervals to this triceps workout gets your heart rate pumping, which can help you burn more calories and is one method for how to lose arm fat. (Related: Do You Really Need to Do Cardio to Lose Weight?)