With devotees like Madonna, Kelly Ripa, and Natalie Portman, it's not surprising that women everywhere are flocking to barre workout classes. But it's not just Hollywood hype! Ballet-inspired barre workouts are a great way to develop lean muscle mass while improving your balance, flexibility, and range of motion. The only downside is the price tag of those boutique studio classes. (Related: The Beginner's Guide to Barre Class)

To help you get in on the ballet workout craze on any budget, Miami-based fitness expert Jessica Smith created an at-home barre workout routine that will help lift, lengthen, and tone your entire body. (And those are just a few of the benefits of doing a barre workout at home).

How it works: Do 1 set of the recommended number of reps for each move, moving from one to the next with little rest in between. Depending on how much time (and energy) you have, repeat the full circuit 1, 2, or 3 times total.

You’ll need: A sturdy, high back chair, and a set of light hand weights (2 to 5 lbs).