The Ultimate Full-Body At-Home Barre Workout
How to Do A Barre Workout At Home
With devotees like Madonna, Kelly Ripa, and Natalie Portman, it's not surprising that women everywhere are flocking to barre workout classes. But it's not just Hollywood hype! Ballet-inspired barre workouts are a great way to develop lean muscle mass while improving your balance, flexibility, and range of motion. The only downside is the price tag of those boutique studio classes. (Related: The Beginner's Guide to Barre Class)
To help you get in on the ballet workout craze on any budget, Miami-based fitness expert Jessica Smith created an at-home barre workout routine that will help lift, lengthen, and tone your entire body. (And those are just a few of the benefits of doing a barre workout at home).
How it works: Do 1 set of the recommended number of reps for each move, moving from one to the next with little rest in between. Depending on how much time (and energy) you have, repeat the full circuit 1, 2, or 3 times total.
You’ll need: A sturdy, high back chair, and a set of light hand weights (2 to 5 lbs).
Relevé Plié
Targets: thighs, abs, ankles, and feet
A. Stand with feet in first position (heels together, toes turned out about 45 degrees), legs straight, and hands gently resting on the back of the chair.
B. With spine tall and abs tight, rise up onto the balls of the feet. Plié by bending knees out over toes (only lower about half-way down).
C. Straighten legs (squeezing inner thighs together as you extend), and then lower heels.
Repeat 20 times total.
Parallel Plié Pulse
Targets: glutes, thighs, abs, ankles, and feet
A. Stand with feet parallel and together, hands on the back of the chair.
B. Press up onto the balls of the feet and bend knees into a deep plié by lowering hips as far down as you can, squeezing inner thighs together (knees should stay touching).
C. Lift up halfway (knees should stay bent), and then return to deep plié position. That's one rep.
Repeat 20 times total.
Arabesque Attitude
Targets: glutes, hips, and obliques
A. Stand tall with feet in first position and place right hand on the back of the chair.
B. Keeping chest lifted, extend left leg behind hip into an arabesque position, foot pointed, and reach left arm in front of shoulder, palm facing down.
C. Keeping left leg raised, bend left knee out to the side into an attitude position (knee should be higher than your foot), and reach left arm above head in third position (elbow slightly bent, arm in a half-circle shape by your ear, palm down).
D. Extend raised leg back out into arabesque. That's one rep.
Repeat 20 times per side.
Reaching Rond de Jambe
Targets: thighs, hips, abs, and arms
A. Stand tall in first position with right hand resting on the back of the chair. Brace abs in tight and lift left leg in front of the body as high as you can, keeping back straight and tall.
B. Raise left arm to create half of a frame around the face in third position. Left toes should be pointed.
C. Slowly open leg out to the side, lowering arm into second position by reaching it out to the side of the shoulder, elbow slightly bent, palm facing front.
D. Circle leg (rond de jambe means "circle of the leg") behind you, reaching arm overhead back into third position, leaning forward from hips to bring torso parallel to the floor.
E. Slowly lift back up, keeping spine straight, and lower leg and arm back into first position. That's one rep.
Repeat 10 times per side.
Plié Pulse to Passé
Targets: thighs, hips, abs, calves, arms
A. Stand tall in fourth position (from first position take one step forward with left foot, keeping it turned out, and cross it in front of the right) with right hand resting on the back of the chair, left arm in second position.
B. Rise up onto the balls of the feet, and then plié bending both knees out to the sides. Extend right leg straight (keeping heel lifted), as you lift left knee out to the side and lightly touch left (pointed) toes just outside right knee. Bring left arm overhead into third position.
C. Lower left foot back into fourth position and return arm to second position (heels should remain lifted for the entire set).
Repeat 20 times per side.
Rear Fly and Arabesque Lift
Targets: glutes, thighs, hips, abs, and upper back
A. With a dumbbell in left hand, stand tall with feet parallel (and touching), right hand resting on the back of the chair.
B. Extend right leg behind you, pointing right toes on the floor. Bend left knee and hinge forward from hips, keeping back flat and abs tight, reaching left arm towards the floor.
C. Open left arm out to the side into second position while lifting right leg up behind hip. Lower both arm and leg. That's one rep.
Repeat 20 times per side.
Triceps Shaver
Targets: triceps, calves, abs, and shoulders
A. Grab a pair of dumbbells and stand tall in first position.
B. Raise arms overhead, bend elbows out to the sides, and lower the weights slightly behind head. Brace abs in tight and press up onto the balls of the feet.
C. Extend arms overhead slightly in front of the body, palms facing forward. Lower heels and bend elbows at the same time, lowering the weights behind the head (almost "shaving" the back of it).
Repeat 20 times total.
Plié Port de Bras
Targets: chest, arms, shoulders, thighs, and abs
A. Grab a pair of dumbbells and stand with feet wide in second position (begin in first position and step right foot out about 3 feet to the side). Bend knees out over toes, keeping back straight and hips under the shoulders.
B. To begin port de bras (which translates to "carriage of the arms"), scoop arms up in front of the chest, elbows slightly bent and palms facing up.
C. Open arms out to second position (palms remain up). Bring both arms overhead into third position, then back open to second, and then bring arms back together in front of chest (holding plié position with your legs the entire time).
D. Lower arms and extend legs to return to the starting position. That's one rep.
Repeat 20 times total.
Teaser Biceps Curl
Targets: chest, biceps, shoulders, and abs
A. Grab a pair of dumbbells and sit with knees bent, feet flat on the floor (knees and ankles touching). Pull abdominals in tight, round back, and slowly lower to the floor until just head and shoulders are off the ground.
B. Bring both arms to the outside of hips, hovering parallel to the floor, palms facing up. Slowly and with control, round back and roll up through the spine, lifting elbows in line with shoulders and curling the dumbbells into the chest as you sit up.
C. At the top, lift chest and straighten spine as much as you can, bracing abs in tight, arms bent at 90 degrees. That's one rep.
Repeat 20 times total.