This At-Home Beginner's Boxing Workout Will Get You in Fighting Shape
Boxing for Beginners
Boxing is having a mainstream moment, but you don't need to go to a special gym to try it: You can do this beginner boxing workout at home using just your bodyweight. Among the many benefits of boxing, the martial arts workout blasts up to 600 calories an hour while sculpting your arms, shoulders, core, and legs. And since nailing the punch sequences requires extreme focus, boxing is an excellent way to train your mind and body at once.
Try this at-home boxing workout, created by Sensei Guillermo Gomez, fourth-degree black belt and creator of Martial Fusion, and knock yourself out!
How it works: After the brief warm-up, do each round back to back with little or no rest in between. Repeat the full circuit (all 4 rounds) twice more.
And if you're a total boxing beginner, first watch this video, which teaches you how to jab, cross, hook, and uppercut.
Warm-Up: Jump Rope
3 minutes
Get your blood pumping with this traditional boxer's warm-up. Use a real jump rope if you have one handy, but if not, just imagine you're holding one.
(If you're not feeling quite warm enough, add in these other workout warm-up moves as well.)
Round 1: Jab, Cross, Jab, Bob and Weave
Reps: 10 per side
A. Stand with your right foot forward, arms in "guard" position (elbows bent, hands in fists on either side of your chin). Throw a right jab (quickly punch your right arm forward, rotating your fist down, without locking out your elbow), a left cross (punch your left arm forward, rotating your left hip into the punch and lifting your left heel off the floor), and then repeat a right jab.
B. Bring arms back to guard, and quickly bob and weave from left to right by lowering into a squat as you circle your body from the back (lower left) to the front (lower right), as if tracing a letter "U" with your upper body). Return to start. That's one rep.
Do 10 reps in a row as quickly as you can, and then switch your stance and do 10 reps on the other side.
Round 1: Boxer Push-up
Reps: 10
A. Start in plank position with hands directly below shoulders, core engaged.
B. Lower body until chest is just a few inches above the floor.
C. Press halfway up, then lower back to hover above from the floor.
D. Press all the way back up to full plank. That's one rep.
Do 10 in a row with proper form, being careful not to let your hips sag or your back arch during the movement. Drop to your knees if it's too challenging.
Round 2: Double Jab, Cross, Jab, Cover
Reps: 10 per side
A. Stand with your right foot forward, arms on guard. Throw a double jab with your right arm by quickly doing two jabs in a row. Next, throw a left cross punch, then repeat a single jab on the right.
B. Quickly "cover" (imagine you're trying to protect your torso from your opponent's punches) by twisting your upper body (hips stay still) and bringing your right elbow to your belly button. Immediately reverse to the left, and then repeat one more time to the right (the pace of this move is very quick, try counting "1, 2, 3" as you do it to keep your tempo up). Return to start. That's one rep.
Repeat 10 times in a row as quickly as you can, and then switch your stance and do 10 reps on the other side.
Round 2: Boxer Push-up
Reps: 10
Repeat the same movement you did during round one of this home boxing workout. If your form starts to fall apart, drop to your knees to complete the set.
Round 3: Jab, Cross, Hook, Bob and Weave
Reps: 10 per side
This combo is very similar to round one, except you'll add a new knockout punch: the hook.
A. Start standing with your right foot forward, arms on guard. Throw a right jab, left cross, and then a right hook by keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees and pivoting your right heel up as you rotate your right hip forward to power the punch (think of your fist swinging around the side of your opponent's face).
B. Bring arms back to guard and quickly bob and weave from left to right, lowering into a squat as you circle your body from the back to the front. Return to start. That's one rep.
Repeat 10 times in a row as quickly as you can, and then switch your stance and do 10 reps on the other side.
Round 3: Boxer Bicycle Crunches
Reps: 20
A. Lie faceup with knees bent into chest, arms on guard.
B. Lift head, shoulders, and upper back off the ground and then perform a bicycle crunch by twisting left shoulder toward the right knee, left leg extending out straight and parallel to (but not touching) the ground.
C. Repeat to the other side. That's one rep. Repeat, keeping belly button pulled in tight to spine and chin in towards chest to avoid neck strain. Keep arms on guard throughout.
Do 20 reps in a row as quickly as you can.
Round 4: Jab, Cross, Upper, and Cover
Reps: 10 per side
This combo introduces the fourth and final punch: the uppercut.
A. Stand with your right foot forward, arms on guard. Throw a right jab, a left cross punch, then a right uppercut (bend elbow into the body, rotate right hip and heel, and imagine punching up and under an opponent's chin).
B. Next, quickly repeat the cover move from round two by twisting your upper body and elbows to your left, right, and left (quickly counting "1, 2, 3" as you do it). Return to start. That's one rep.
Repeat 10 times in a row as quickly as you can, and then switch your stance and do 10 reps on the other side.
Round 4: Boxer Bicycle Crunches
Reps: 20
Do another set of boxer bicycle crunches, moving as quickly as you can with perfect form.
Cardio Finisher: Criss-Cross Jump Rope
3 to 5 minutes
To finish this at-home boxing workout strong and burn off any remaining energy, grab your jump rope—real or imaginary—and do up to 5 minutes of criss-cross style jumping. Finally, wind down with a few of these dynamic stretches.
Photos by: Vanessa Rogers Photography. Shot on location at Canyon Ranch Miami Beach.