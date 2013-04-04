Boxing is having a mainstream moment, but you don't need to go to a special gym to try it: You can do this beginner boxing workout at home using just your bodyweight. Among the many benefits of boxing, the martial arts workout blasts up to 600 calories an hour while sculpting your arms, shoulders, core, and legs. And since nailing the punch sequences requires extreme focus, boxing is an excellent way to train your mind and body at once.

Try this at-home boxing workout, created by Sensei Guillermo Gomez, fourth-degree black belt and creator of Martial Fusion, and knock yourself out!

How it works: After the brief warm-up, do each round back to back with little or no rest in between. Repeat the full circuit (all 4 rounds) twice more.

And if you're a total boxing beginner, first watch this video, which teaches you how to jab, cross, hook, and uppercut.