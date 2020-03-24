These Trainers Are Showing How to Use Household Items for a Serious Workout

There's no denying that American Ninja Warrior Angela Gargano has some experience getting creative with her workouts. (Find out how she recovered from two ACL tears and came back stronger than ever.)

To help make working out from home a bit easier, the fitness coach shared a full-body workout video using a gallon jug, which weighs a little over 8 pounds.

Complete with goblet squats, water jug swings, and kneeling single-arm overhead presses, the pyramid workout is "simple and effective" Gargano wrote, adding that it's a great way to "utilize what you have."