Imagine a hard-hitting workout routine that mixes cardio and strength training, has you in and out of the gym in 30 minutes, and leaves you looking forward to your next workout. Sound too good to be true? It's not! It's called circuit training.

What is circuit training?

Circuit training is a style of workout where you cycle through several exercises (usually five to 10) targeting different muscle groups with minimal rest in between. The result is a workout that taxes your muscular strength and endurance and your cardiorespiratory system. You've likely done circuit training in boot camp-style classes and didn't even realize it. (See: What's the Difference Between Circuit Training and Interval Training?)

How-To-Build-The-Perfect-Circuit-Workout Credit: AdobeStock

What are some circuit training benefits?

1. Circuit training is a great boredom buster. If you find yourself constantly watching the clock during your workout, dying for it to be over, then circuit training is definitely worth the try to shake up your workout routine. Moving quickly from one exercise to the next means your mind doesn't have time to wander or zone out. Plus, there are endless ways to customize, modify, and progress your circuit training workout to reach your goals in record time.

2. You burn more calories in a fraction of the time (hello efficiency!). Your body goes through a post-workout recovery period (called afterburn) that requires more energy when performing circuit training workouts when compared to other methods, such as steady-state, moderate-intensity routines. Because of this, you can expect to burn 8 to 15 percent more calories when opting for high-intensity circuit training, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.

3. A circuit training workout that combines cardio and strength moves will not only blast calories but also increase muscle. You can check off your training goals with this one workout.

But figuring out how to set up an effective circuit training workout on your own can be pretty daunting at first. So to give you a hand, here are six easy steps to help you build your perfect circuit training workout. (Don't want to DIY? Check out these other pre-designed circuit training workouts from expert trainers.)

Step 1: Select the time limit for your circuit training workout.

Circuit training workouts are based around a set number of "stations" that you repeat until your time runs out. So knowing how much time you have can help you determine how many circuits you'll need to complete and how hard you'll need to work. (The shorter the circuit training workout, the harder you should be pushing.) Anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes is ideal for circuit training.

Since you're alternating which body part you're working during each move, there's no need to rest between exercises. (Just think: your arms get a break during squats, and your legs get a break during push-ups.)

Example: One minute at five different stations. Repeat that for six rounds and it adds up to a 30-minute circuit training workout.

Step 2: Pick an upper-body exercise.

The trick with circuit training is to use whatever you have handy. If you're at the gym, you have a wide range of options-but all you really need is your body. (Here's a great at-home HIIT circuit training workout you can steal.) You can choose a different upper-body move each round or simply repeat the same exercise every time if you want to keep things simple

Upper-Body Circuit Training Exercises:

Circuit 1: Shoulder press

Circuit 2: Bent-over row

Circuit 3: Standing dumbbell curl

Circuit 4: Triceps dip

Circuit 6: Russian twist

Step 3: Pick a lower-body exercise.

Just like you did with the upper body, choose exercises that will work each part of your lower body. You can change up the moves each round or keep them the same.

Lower-Body Circuit Training Exercises:

Circuit 1: Forward lunge or walking lunge

Circuit 2: Sumo squat

Circuit 3: Calf raise

Circuit 4: Hamstring curl on a Swiss ball

Circuit 5: Deadlift

Circuit 6: Superman

(Want some more options? Check out this list of the best lower-body workouts for women.)

Step 4: Pick a compound exercise.

Weight training is an excellent workout, but you'll really get your heart rate up by adding in some total-body movements to your circuit training plan.

Compound Circuit Training Exercises:

Circuit 1: Jumping lunge

Circuit 2: Mountain climbers

Circuit 3: Thruster (squat to shoulder press)

Circuit 4: Clean

Circuit 5: Bench hop-over

Circuit 6: Single-arm kettlebell swing

Step 5: Do cardio for 1 minute at max effort.

Research shows that engaging in cardio regularly << what do we mean by "cardio engagement"? just doing cardio regularly? is an effective way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness. Pick your favorite type of cardio to add to your circuit training workout and go all out for 1 minute.

Cardio Circuit Training Exercises:

Circuit 1: Running

Circuit 2: Jumping rope

Circuit 3: Rowing

Circuit 4: Cycling

Circuit 5: Up-hill jogging

Circuit 6: Stair climbing

Step 6: Rest for 1 minute.