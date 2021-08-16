Trainers Kayla Itsines, Chontel Duncan, Britany Williams, and Monica Jones each created a unique program that ranges from four to 10 weeks long — some even include a little barre and boxing.

There's no doubt that Kayla Itsines is the original queen of high-intensity interval training. The SWEAT app co-founder's signature 28-minute HIIT-based workout program has built a massive fanbase since it first debuted back in 2014, and has empowered women around the globe to reach for more in their fitness performance ever since. Itsines has since branched out to not only bring new faces and modalities to the SWEAT roster of trainers but also released a variety of new workout programs herself. For the next step of her evolution, however, she's going back to the basics.

Alongside SWEAT trainers Chontel Duncan, Britany Williams, and Monica Jones, Itsines just launched four new HIIT-based workout programs Monday exclusively on the SWEAT app. Suitable for beginners and advanced athletes alike, each program will remind you that no other workout has a way of keeping you humble like HIIT. (Related: 8 Benefits of High-Intensity Interval Training)

"When I first started out as a personal trainer, I quickly fell in love with high-intensity workouts, and it's still my favorite training style today," shared Itsines in a press release. "High-intensity training is fast, fun, and challenging, and I love seeing women discover just how capable they are when they push beyond what they think is possible, whether it's finishing a workout or completing another rep." (Related: The Ultimate Interval Training Workouts for When You're Super Short On Time)

Kayla-Itsines-High Res Active Exercise Image Credit: Courtesy of SWEAT / Kayla Itsines

The trainer, entrepreneur, and mom added that she's seen first-hand how HIIT training can help people feel stronger, more energized, and empowered to make positive changes in all areas of their lives. "No matter what your fitness level, HIIT training is great for building confidence, and I'm so excited to launch these four new SWEAT programs to support even more women to take their training to the next level," she said. (Related: Kayla Itsines Announces Major News with Her Sweat App)

4 New SWEAT HIIT Workout Programs

There's something for everyone with this latest addition to the app's already lengthy list of on-demand workouts. Here's a little more about what you can expect from each, so you can choose the option that best suits your workout style or goals:

Intermediate: HIIT Cardio and Abs with Kayla is a six-week intermediate workout program that features a blend of strength and cardio exercises geared toward anyone who's looking to level up their training. If desired, you can opt into two weeks of more beginner-friendly workouts before jumping directly into Itsines' intermediate-level program to help build or strengthen your fitness foundation first. (Related: The SWEAT App Just Launched 4 New Beginner-Friendly Workout Programs)

You'll complete three 30-minute workouts per week, as well as two optional express workouts that can either be added or swapped into your regular programming if you're short on time. Even though all of Itsines' workouts are focused on high-intensity cardio movements, her program, specifically, has a strong emphasis on core work, as well. To effectively do this program, you'll need a set of dumbbells, a jump rope, resistance bands, a kettlebell, and access to a chair or bench. (Related: Here's What a Perfectly Balanced Weekly Workout Schedule Looks Like)

Advanced: Full Body HIIT with Chontel, led by Muay Thai expert Chontel Duncan, is a 10-week program that's not for the faint of heart. This option is not designed for newbies, but rather those intermediate to advanced exercisers who feel ready to increase their effort. The program includes three, 30-minute, full-body workouts a week, plus two optional shorter workouts. This program will also require a set of dumbbells, a jump rope, resistance bands, a kettlebell, and access to a chair or bench. (Related: Affordable Home Gym Equipment to Complete Any At-Home Workout)

Intermediate: High-Intensity Barre with Britany, created by trainer Britany Williams is a shorter program lasting six weeks and is perfect for basically anyone. It features three classes each week, plus two optional express cardio and resistance workouts. Each class is 30-35 minutes long and is broken into four to eight-minute sequences that combine high-intensity strength movements and barre exercises that help you build cardiovascular endurance as well as strengthen large, dominant muscles and smaller muscles that are essential for stability. (Related: The SWEAT App Just Launched Barre and Yoga Workouts Featuring New Trainers)

What's perhaps most interesting about this option, is that, unlike the app's typical GIF-style format, the classes in Williams' new HIIT barre program are available via follow-along video format, so you can work out with the instructor in real-time. For this program, you will need a set of dumbbells, small loop resistance bands, and access to a chair. (Related: The Ultimate Full-Body At-Home Barre Workout)

Beginner: HIIT with Monica is led by certified personal trainer Monica Jones, co-founder of Bash Boxing, a Virginia-based boxing gym known for its intense 45-minute boxing conditioning classes. Jones brings her expertise to SWEAT through this program that combines high-intensity movements and shadow boxing, focusing on perfecting techniques while improving your overall fitness.

Jones' four-week program is geared toward beginners and offers two 20-minute workouts as well as an optional interval boxing session every week. The full-body classes include strength and stability movements that are followed by short bursts of HIIT circuits and boxing combinations to keep your head in the game. The best part? The workouts in this program require zero equipment and can be easily done with very little space. (Related: Why You Need to Start Boxing ASAP)

Monica-Jones-3. High Res Active Exercise Image Credit: Courtesy of SWEAT