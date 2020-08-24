This quick and efficient 20-minute session is inspired by the trainer's PWR At Home 3.0 program, the most recent update to ger original at-home lifting series.

With gyms still closed and workout equipment still on backorder, simple and efficient at-home workouts are here to stay. To help make the shift easier, trainers have been doing their best to accommodate that by making exercising at home as approachable and accessible as possible.

"Moving your body is so important for your overall health and wellbeing," says Wells. "I am proud to be able to offer an additional 12 weeks of at-home workout programming to help women stay active, move their bodies, and care for their health, especially during difficult times."

If you're short on time, you can also choose from quick 10- to 20-minute workouts and PWR Challenges, which also usually require little to no equipment.

What makes PWR At Home 3.0 different, is that it kicks things up a notch by offering an extended cardio burnout option for those wanting that extra challenge at the end of each session. Keep in mind that this additional progression might not be geared to the novice athlete; you'd want to work your way up to this level of endurance over time. That's why PWR At Home offers a 4-week beginner program to help you ease into (or back into; thanks quarantine) your fitness routine without losing motivation or risking injury. (Related: Try This Full-Body HIIT Workout from Kelsey Wells' New PWR At Home 2.0 Program)

To give you a taste of what PWR At Home 3.0 has to offer, test out this exclusive lower-body workout designed by Wells. Follow along and get ready to level up your at-home workouts, all from the comfort of your bedroom/living room/hallway.

Kelsey Wells' At-Home Dumbell Leg Workout

How it works: Perform each of the five exercises back-to-back for the number of reps as allotted, completing four rounds total with a one-minute rest in between each round. Focus on maintaining good form throughout the routine and utilizing your body's full range of motion.

What you'll need: A set of dumbells.

Warm-Up

A proper warm-up is crucial before jumping into these exercises, says Wells. To start, she recommends doing a minute or two of cardio, such as jogging in place or skipping, to help warm up your muscles and elevate your heart rate. She also recommends pairing your cardio with some dynamic stretches — think: leg swings and arm circles — to help increase your range of motion and reduce risk of injury.

Lower-Body Circuit

Goblet Reverse Lunge

A. Stand with feet together and hold dumbell vertically, directly in the front of chest. Engage pelvic floor. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Take a big step backward with the right foot, keeping hips square, pelvis neutral, and weight evenly distributed between both legs.

C. Lower until both legs are bent at 90-degree angles, keeping chest tall and core engaged. Front knee should be aligned with ankle and back knee should be hovering off the floor.

D. Exhale. Press into the mid-foot and heel of the left foot to stand, stepping right foot up to meet the left.

Repeat for 20 reps (10 per side).

Glute Bridge

A. Plant feet flat on ground and bend knees. Place dumbell across hip bones, supporting it with an overhand grip. Legs should hip-width apart and spine neutral. This is your starting position.

B. Exhale. Press heels onto mat, engage core, activate glutes, and raise pelvis off the floor. Body should form a straight line from chin to knee while resting on shoulders.

C. Inhale. Lower pelvis to the ground and return to starting position.

Repeat for 20 reps.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold dumbell in right hand and place left hand on hip. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Actively press right leg into the ground and shoot left leg back while hinging forward at the hips, lowering torso until it's almost parallel to the floor. Be sure to keep hips square.

C. Exhale. Keeping a tight core and flat back, simultaneously pull the left leg down to meet the right and return to starting position.

Repeat for 12 reps (6 per side).

Double Pulse Walking Lunge

A. Hold a set of dumbells in both hands, palms facing in. Plant both feet on ground, slightly further than shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.

B. Inhale. Step back with left foot and bend both knees to form a lunge position.

C. Exhale. Push through the heel of left foot and toe of right foot and extend both knees slightly. Bend knees and return to lunge position.

D. Inhale. Transfer weight to left foot and step forward with right foot. Plant foot on ground and bend both knees to form lunge position.

E. Push through heel of right foot and toe of left foot and extend both knees slightly. Bend knees and return to full lunge position.

F. Inhale. Transfer weight onto right foot.

Repeat for 20 reps (10 per side).

Goblet Squat

A. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly out. Hold a dumbbell vertically at chest height with elbows pointing down but not tucked in to touch ribs. This is your starting positing.

B. Brace abs and hinge at the hips and knees to lower into a squat. Pause when thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep chest tall, ensuring back stays between a 45- and 90-degree angle to the hips.

C. Drive through the heel and mid-foot to stand, keeping core engaged throughout.

Repeat for 12 reps.

Cool-Down