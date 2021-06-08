Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This quick and efficient session is from the trainer's new FIT Foundations program, her latest offering for beginners.

Fire Up Your Lower Body with This Beginner-Friendly Workout By Emily Skye

Aussie trainer and fitness influencer Emily Skye is diving in to new territory with a new program geared specifically toward beginners. FIT Foundations (available on the Emily Skye FIT app) is a six-week program packed with low-intensity strength training and gentle high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts using bodyweight and dumbbells. The goal? To help you get fit and build life-changing habits, says the trainer.

"I've had to start again twice now after the birth of my babies and I know how hard it can be to rediscover that motivation to get moving," Skye tells Shape. "I created FIT Foundations to allow people to get fit from the ground up while allowing them to take it at their own pace. I wanted my program to be accessible and fun whether they're brand new to fitness or returning after a break." (Related: 7 Workout Motivation Tips That Will Get You Off the Couch)

Similar to Skye's other at-home workout programs, FIT Foundations doesn't require a ton of expensive equipment to get started. All you need is some open space and basic equipment (a set of light dumbbells, a workout mat, and a chair). The program comes equipped with a FIT meal plan as well as easy-to-follow nutrition advice to encourage long-lasting and sustainable healthy eating habits, all available along with your workout schedule via the app. (Related: These 5 Simple Nutrition Guidelines Are Undisputed By Experts and Research)

"Over six weeks, my program will teach you how to build and maintain positive, life-changing habits, and move you closer to their fitness goals - whether that's improving cardio, building strength, learning good technique, burning fat, or just improving your skills and knowledge in the kitchen," shares Skye. "FIT Foundations will set you up to make healthy living second nature."

To give you a taste of the FIT Foundations program, test out this exclusive lower-body workout designed by Skye. This workout will help fire lots of muscles in your lower half including your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves, says Skye. Most of the exercises in the workout target all of these primary muscles at the same time for fast results. (Related: Everything You've Been Wondering About the Anatomy of Your Leg Muscles)

Keep in mind that this workout does not include a warm-up or cool-down, but that doesn't mean you can skip them. "The specifics of your warm-up and cool down depend on the area you're targeting," says Skye. "It's important that your warm-up and cool-down focuses on the body parts you're going to be using. In my beginner program, both your warm-ups and cool-downs will be specific to the target area for that day's workout." With that in mind, you can pair some of the lower body moves from this warm-up and cool-down with the below workout.

Emily Skye's Lower Body Workout for Beginners

How it works: Perform each exercise in each round for 30 seconds, twice through, then move on to the next round. Make sure you take the allocated rest time in between each exercise. Focus on slow and controlled movements and maintaining proper form throughout the routine.

You'll need: A yoga mat and a chair.

Round 1

Chair Squat

A. Stand in front of a chair with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

B. Bend knees, shift hips back and lower down into a squat. Keep weight in heels and don't let knees extend past toes.

C. Lower down until butt touches the chair and quickly return to standing.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete 2 sets.

Round 2

Shallow Static Lunge On Left

A. Step right foot back into a split stance, keeping feet hip-width apart. Clasp hands in front of body and brace core to help maintain balance.

B. Slowly lower down into a shallow lunge, making sure chest stays up and spine stays long. Slowly return to standing.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds.

Shallow Static Lunge On Right

A. Step left foot back into a split stance, keeping feet hip-width apart. Clasp hands in front of body and brace core to help maintain balance.

B. Slowly lower down into a shallow lunge, making sure chest stays up and spine stays long. Slowly return to standing.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 45 seconds.

Complete 2 sets.

Round 3

Standing Calf Raises

A. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Feel free to hold onto a chair for support.

B. Keeping chest open and shoulders back, lift both heels off the ground, transferring bodyweight into balls of feet.

C. Squeeze through calves before lowering back down to the starting position.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete 2 sets.

Round 4

Bodyweight Deadlift

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, keeping spine neutral.

B. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping back flat, and bend knees until hands reach the outside of shins.

C. Keep chest up and shoulders back while driving through the heels and squeezing through glutes to return to standing.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds.

Complete 2 sets.

Round 5

Sumo Squats

A. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned out at about 45-degree angles.

B. Sit hips back and lower into a squat, clasping hands in front of chest, keeping core engaged and back neutral.

C. Pause at the bottom when hips are in line with knees. Shins should be vertical and knees should be tracking over (but not past) toes.

D. Press into heels and outer edge of feet to stand.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds.