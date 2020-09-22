Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This kettlebell leg workout might be simple, but it's certainly not easy.

Kettlebells are an incredibly versatile piece of equipment — you can use them to strengthen virtually every single part of your body as well as get your heart rate soaring (with kettlebell swings, for example). And the best part? You only need one or two bells for a full workout; no need to invest in a huge rack of dumbbells or hoard all the free weights at the gym.

If you're looking to do a leg day workout with a kettlebell, look no further: This simple kettlebell leg workout was created by Kehinde Anjorin, a certified functional strength coach and creator and creator of ThePowerMethod program.

"These moves were curated specifically for the purpose of gaining single-leg stability, strength, and endurance," says Anjorin. "It’s a great way to target the big fives: single-leg stability, time under tension, glute strength, hamstring strength, and coordination." All of which are important for stabilizing and strengthening your lower body to prevent injury and keep you moving well for life.

One thing you'll see in this kettlebell leg workout that you may not have done before: moves using the kickstand position. The kickstand position entails staggering your feet so one foot is about 6-12 inches in front of the other. It enables you to work on building single-leg strength and stability, challenges your core, and can be a great stepping stone to exercises that require even more balance. (See: What Is Unilateral Training and Why Is It Important?)

"Oftentimes, people go straight into a single-leg deadlift and run into technique issues or feel it more in their lower back," says Anjorin. "Single-leg training is very challenging and I think starting with a kickstand helps to provide more pelvic control and build strength without losing form."

Ready to give it a try? Grab a medium-weight bell. "I always recommend starting off with a weight with which you can perform 12-15 reps without losing form; the weight should be challenging and not too light," says Anjorin. "Often, people are scared to go heavy but the word heavy is relative, you want to challenge yourself but still maintain good technique." Then get going on this kettlebell leg workout — you're sure to feel it tomorrow.

5-Move Kettlebell Leg Workout

How it works: Perform each exercise for 5 sets of 12 reps each, take a 30 secs rest period between each exercise. Rest for 1 min after each set.

You'll need: A medium-weight kettlebell

Offset Kettlebell Kickstand Clean

A. Stand with the right foot about 12 inches behind the left foot (balanced on the ball of the foot in a kickstand position). Place a kettlebell on the floor to the right of the left foot, handle parallel to the left foot.

B. Inhale, then bend knees and hinge at the hips to reach extended right arm down to grab kettlebell handle to start.

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, exhale and pull the kettlebell off the floor, swing right elbow underneath, and clean kettlebell up to front rack position. Finish standing tall facing the right side of the room.

D. Reverse the movement to return to start.

Do 5 sets of 12 reps, resting for 1 minute between sets.

Kettlebell Globet Squat Isometric Hold

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell in goblet position (both hands gripped around the bottom of the handle, holding the weight close to chest with elbows in tight).

B. Inhale to engage core, then bend hips and knees to lower into a squat, pausing when thighs are parallel to the ground (or as low as is comfortable).

C. Maintaining a flat back and a tight core (without holding breath), hold this position for 10 seconds.

Do 5 sets of 12 reps, resting for 1 minute between sets.

Kettlebell Deadlift

A. Start standing with feet hip-width apart and a kettlebell between them, handle facing horizontally. Hinge forward at the hips with knees softly bent to grab the handle with both hands. Keep back long and core engaged.

B. Keeping back flat, exhale and press through mid-foot and squeeze glutes to stand, lifting kettlebell to hip height.

C. Inhale, then return to start, keeping back flat and core engaged.

Do 5 sets of 12 reps, resting for 1 minute between sets.

Kettlebell Reverse Lunge with Offset Load

A. Start standing with feet together, holding a kettlebell in the right hand by side.

B. Take a big step back with the right foot to lower into a lunge, bending both knees to be 90 degrees. Allow the torso to hinge forward slightly, keeping core engaged, so that the kettlebell stays directly in front of the right thigh.

C. Press off the right foot to return to start.

Do 5 sets of 12 reps, resting for 1 minute between sets.

Kettlebell Kickstand Deadlift with Offset Load

A. Stand with feet together and a kettlebell in the right hand by side. Step the right foot back about 12 inches, balancing on ball of foot in a kickstand position to start.

B. Inhale, then keeping both knees softly bent, hinge at the hips to lower the kettlebell to mid-shin height. Pause when there's a slight stretch in the back of the legs.

C. Exhale to reverse the movement and return to start. Keep core engaged and back flat throughout the entire movement.