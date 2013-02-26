The Ultimate At-Home Chest and Arms Workout
The Best Chest and Arms Workout Moves
To benefit everything from your grocery-toting abilities to your CrossFit WOD-crushing power, try this at-home chest and arms workout. Each of the upper body-strengthening moves offer a multitasking, muscle-building challenge for your shoulders, chest, arms, and beyond. Do these chest and arms workout moves three or four times a week in just one month, you’ll be feeling completely confident, ~so~ strong, and more than ready to accept our 30-day push-up challenge. (Related: The Best Chest Workout for Women)
How it works: Three or four times a week, perform 1 set of each chest and arms workout move back to back, moving at a moderate pace and focusing on form. Do the entire routine 3 times through.
You'll need: A set of 5- to 10-pound dumbbells, one light dumbbell (2 to 3 pounds), one heavy dumbbell (10 to 30 pounds), and a jump rope.
Triceps Lifts
- Grab a light dumbbell (2 to 3 pounds) and stand in a split stance with your right foot forward.
- With back flat and shoulders square, bend right knee and hinge forward from hips until your torso is parallel to the floor.
- Holding the dumbbell in your left hand, lift your straight arm up to shoulder height.
- Raise and lower your arm 1 inch, keeping torso parallel to the floor and belly button drawn up and in.
- Lift chin off chest and keep arm as close to your side as possible. (Related: Triceps Dips Are the Upper-Body Move You Should Master ASAP)
Do 30 reps per each side.
Standing Rows
- Grab a heavy dumbbell (10 to 30 pounds) and stand with feet hip-width apart.
- Bend knees, shift hips back, and lower torso until it's parallel to the ground.
- Press right hand up against the wall and perform a row with the dumbbell in your left hand, bending left elbow straight up to the ceiling.
Chest and Arms Workout Tip: Keep glutes and core engaged the entire time.
Do 10 reps per side.
Plank with "T" Raise
- Come into a high plank with wrists directly below shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
- Keeping hips level and head and neck neutral, lift your left arm straight out from your shoulder.
- Come back to center and switch sides.
Do 10 reps on each side.
Push-Up to Side Plank
- Come into a high plank position with wrists directly below shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
- Bend your elbows and lower your body down until chest is hovering above the floor.
- Without arching your back, press yourself back up into a high plank.
- Shift weight into right hand as you rotate onto the sides of your feet and bring left arm straight up above the shoulder. Keep hips lifted.
- Return to top-of-a-push-up position and repeat the movement on the opposite side.
- Once you've done a side plank on both sides, perform a push-up.
Do 10 reps.
Delt Raise
- Grab a pair of dumbbells (5 to 10 pounds) and stand with feet hip-width apart.
- Bend both knees, shift hips back, and lower torso until it's parallel to the floor.
- Hold the dumbbells at your centerline. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms up to shoulder height, palms facing each other.
- Slowly lower the weights back down to center.
Chest and Arms Workout Tip: Keep chest lifted and shoulders down and back. (Stock up on this affordable at-home workout equipment to complete this chest and arms workout—and all of your other home sweat sessions.)
Jump Rope
Jump roping is the ideal way to torch calories and work every muscle in the body—and give your upper body a bit of a break after the challenging chest and arms workout moves. Unlike the treadmill or stair-stepper, jumping rope engages your arms as well.
- Keep your toes facing forward and stay light on your feet when jumping.
- Use your wrists more than your arms to swing the rope.
- Draw shoulders down and back.
Do as many jumps as possible in 1 minute.