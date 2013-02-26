The Ultimate At-Home Chest and Arms Workout

To benefit everything from your grocery-toting abilities to your CrossFit WOD-crushing power, try this at-home chest and arms workout. Each of the upper body-strengthening moves offer a multitasking, muscle-building challenge for your shoulders, chest, arms, and beyond. Do these chest and arms workout moves three or four times a week in just one month, you’ll be feeling completely confident, ~so~ strong, and more than ready to accept our 30-day push-up challenge. (Related: The Best Chest Workout for Women)

How it works: Three or four times a week, perform 1 set of each chest and arms workout move back to back, moving at a moderate pace and focusing on form. Do the entire routine 3 times through.

You'll need: A set of 5- to 10-pound dumbbells, one light dumbbell (2 to 3 pounds), one heavy dumbbell (10 to 30 pounds), and a jump rope.