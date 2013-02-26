The Ultimate At-Home Chest and Arms Workout

By Nora Tobin
Updated August 28, 2019
GrapeImages/Getty Images
You're just six moves and one cardio burst away from a strong and carved upper body.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

The Best Chest and Arms Workout Moves

GrapeImages/Getty Images

To benefit everything from your grocery-toting abilities to your CrossFit WOD-crushing power, try this at-home chest and arms workout. Each of the upper body-strengthening moves offer a multitasking, muscle-building challenge for your shoulders, chest, arms, and beyond. Do these chest and arms workout moves three or four times a week in just one month, you’ll be feeling completely confident, ~so~ strong, and more than ready to accept our 30-day push-up challenge. (Related: The Best Chest Workout for Women)

How it works: Three or four times a week, perform 1 set of each chest and arms workout move back to back, moving at a moderate pace and focusing on form. Do the entire routine 3 times through.

You'll need: A set of 5- to 10-pound dumbbells, one light dumbbell (2 to 3 pounds), one heavy dumbbell (10 to 30 pounds), and a jump rope.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Triceps Lifts

  • Grab a light dumbbell (2 to 3 pounds) and stand in a split stance with your right foot forward. 
  • With back flat and shoulders square, bend right knee and hinge forward from hips until your torso is parallel to the floor. 
  • Holding the dumbbell in your left hand, lift your straight arm up to shoulder height. 
  • Raise and lower your arm 1 inch, keeping torso parallel to the floor and belly button drawn up and in. 
  • Lift chin off chest and keep arm as close to your side as possible. (Related: Triceps Dips Are the Upper-Body Move You Should Master ASAP)

Do 30 reps per each side.

3 of 7

Standing Rows

  • Grab a heavy dumbbell (10 to 30 pounds) and stand with feet hip-width apart. 
  • Bend knees, shift hips back, and lower torso until it's parallel to the ground. 
  • Press right hand up against the wall and perform a row with the dumbbell in your left hand, bending left elbow straight up to the ceiling.

Chest and Arms Workout Tip: Keep glutes and core engaged the entire time. 

Do 10 reps per side.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Plank with "T" Raise

  • Come into a high plank with wrists directly below shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
  • Keeping hips level and head and neck neutral, lift your left arm straight out from your shoulder. 
  • Come back to center and switch sides. 

Do 10 reps on each side.

5 of 7

Push-Up to Side Plank

  • Come into a high plank position with wrists directly below shoulders and feet hip-width apart. 
  • Bend your elbows and lower your body down until chest is hovering above the floor.
  • Without arching your back, press yourself back up into a high plank. 
  • Shift weight into right hand as you rotate onto the sides of your feet and bring left arm straight up above the shoulder. Keep hips lifted.
  • Return to top-of-a-push-up position and repeat the movement on the opposite side. 
  • Once you've done a side plank on both sides, perform a push-up

 Do 10 reps.

6 of 7

Delt Raise

  • Grab a pair of dumbbells (5 to 10 pounds) and stand with feet hip-width apart. 
  • Bend both knees, shift hips back, and lower torso until it's parallel to the floor.
  • Hold the dumbbells at your centerline. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms up to shoulder height, palms facing each other.
  • Slowly lower the weights back down to center. 

Chest and Arms Workout Tip: Keep chest lifted and shoulders down and back. (Stock up on this affordable at-home workout equipment to complete this chest and arms workout—and all of your other home sweat sessions.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Jump Rope

Jump roping is the ideal way to torch calories and work every muscle in the body—and give your upper body a bit of a break after the challenging chest and arms workout moves. Unlike the treadmill or stair-stepper, jumping rope engages your arms as well.

  • Keep your toes facing forward and stay light on your feet when jumping. 
  • Use your wrists more than your arms to swing the rope. 
  • Draw shoulders down and back. 

Do as many jumps as possible in 1 minute.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com