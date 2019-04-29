The term "lower abs" is actually a misnomer—your rectus abdominis muscle, or abdominal wall, actually covers your entire midsection and connects to your pelvis. Still, women (and men!) are constantly searching for the best lower ab exercises that will help flatten lower belly fat (not possible; that's a body composition thing, friends). PSA: No amount of lower-abs workouts will magically make your abs pop or offer the ultimate solution for how to get rid of lower belly flab. (Read: You Can't Spot Reduce Fat—and Other Myths to Stop Believing)

However, these effective exercises target multiple abdominal muscles, so you'll strengthen your entire midsection—including your lower abs—with every rep. (Related: Why It's Important to Have a Strong Core Besides Looking Good)

Here's a pro tip for getting the most out of these best lower ab exercises: Focusing on the activation of your core is the key to success with these moves (and any stomach workout). In fact, one study from Hull University found that people who mentally focused on their muscles and how they were moving experienced greater muscle activity, which can result in greater strength gains over time. We've included "mind your muscle" tips with every lower ab exercise to help you maximize the results of your low ab workout.

How it works: Do the prescribed number of sets and reps for each lower ab exercise consecutively, taking a 45- to 60-second rest between sets. Perform the full lower ab workout on 3 or 4 nonconsecutive days each week. (Or pick a few of your favorite moves and add them into your regular routine.)

You'll need: A mat or towel