When the gym's leg press machine has a line three people deep, the kettlebells are nowhere to be found, and the smith machine is on the fritz, you're probably ready to call your leg day quits. Instead of heading home and plopping yourself on the couch, break out the yoga mat and start building muscle in your lower body with these equipment-free exercises.

Each of these moves is designed to work your glutes, quads, hamstrings, or calves (Bonus: Some exercises work double duty and strengthen your core.) Start off with the beginner moves such as donkey kicks and curtsy lunges to warm up your muscles and then progress to more advanced exercises, aiming to complete 15-20 reps of each. (Ready for more? Try this 30-day booty-building challenge.)